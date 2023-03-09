Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Removes Steve Smith After Tea, Khawaja Holds Key For Visitors

India Vs Australia Day 1, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Removes Steve Smith After Tea, Khawaja Holds Key For Visitors. Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting on Thursday (March 9). Check LIVE Streaming details.

Published: March 9, 2023 2:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Peter Handscomb

3* (9) 0x4, 0x6

Usman Khawaja

67 (189) 10x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

(15-2-31-1)*

Umesh Yadav

(12-2-37-0)
Ind vs Aus 4th Test, Live Cricket Score

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE

Ahmedabad, Mar 9: Australia reached 149 for two at tea against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday. Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith were batting on 65 and 38, respectively, at the tea break. Earlier, Smith won the toss and opted to bat first.

Live Updates

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1; OUT!! India scalp their third wicket!! Captain Steve Smith departs and Ravindra Jadeja picks up his first wicket of this match!! Huge wicket as the partnership was looking dangerous. Handscomb is the new man in. AUS 152/3 (64.3)

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: First over after the break and Umesh Yadav just gives away a run as Australia reach the 150-run mark. The partnership is looking solid at late 70’s. AUS 151/3 (63.4)

  • 2:19 PM IST

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: The bowler just gave two runs. This is the first session of this tournament where the side goes wicketless.

    AUS 149/2 (62)

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: This will be the last over before Tea. Shreyas Iyer comes to bowl.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: After losing the two wickets, Australia again build up the game. Jadeja is working hard to get his first wicket of this Test. The partnership between Smith and Khawaja has crossed 70 runs mark. Australia is currently on the strong position.
    AUS 147/2 (61)

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Wicketless Jadeja comes to bowl the 61th over.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs AUS, 4th Test Day 1: The Aussie batters are looking at complete ease at the moment. Runs flowing easily. AUS 144/2

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs AUS, 4th Test Day 1: The partnership between Khawaja and Smith has started to look threatening. India need a breakthrough as soon as possible. AUS 141/2

  • 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Bowlers are now frustrating the batters. Again a good over for India as the batters just scored 1 run from the over.
    AUS 134/2 (54)

Published Date: March 9, 2023 2:48 PM IST

