live
LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Removes Steve Smith After Tea, Khawaja Holds Key For Visitors
India Vs Australia Day 1, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Removes Steve Smith After Tea, Khawaja Holds Key For Visitors. Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting on Thursday (March 9). Check LIVE Streaming details.
LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE
Ahmedabad, Mar 9: Australia reached 149 for two at tea against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday. Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith were batting on 65 and 38, respectively, at the tea break. Earlier, Smith won the toss and opted to bat first.
Also Read:
- WATCH: 'Shor on, Game On!', Promo For IPL 2023 Featuring Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul Released And We Can't Keep Calm
- WATCH: Mohammed Shami's Reaction After Shaking Hands With PM Narendra Modi is Pure GOLD- VIRAL Video
- Narendra Modi Shaking Hands With KL Rahul Ahead at Ahmedabad Ahead of 4th Test Between Ind-Aus; HILARIOUS Reactions | VIRAL TWEETS
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.