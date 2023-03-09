Home

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Removes Steve Smith After Tea, Khawaja Holds Key For Visitors

India Vs Australia Day 1, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Removes Steve Smith After Tea, Khawaja Holds Key For Visitors. Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting on Thursday (March 9). Check LIVE Streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia 154/3 (66.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.33) Last Wicket: Steven Smith (C) b Ravindra Jadeja 38 (135) - 151/3 in 63.4 Over Peter Handscomb 3 * (9) 0x4, 0x6 Usman Khawaja 67 (189) 10x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja (15-2-31-1) * Umesh Yadav (12-2-37-0)

Ahmedabad, Mar 9: Australia reached 149 for two at tea against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday. Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith were batting on 65 and 38, respectively, at the tea break. Earlier, Smith won the toss and opted to bat first.

