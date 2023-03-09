Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Khawaja, Head Steady; Bharat Drops a SITTER

live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Khawaja, Head Steady; Bharat Drops a SITTER

India Vs Australia Day 1, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting on Thursday (March 9). Check LIVE Streaming details.

Ind vs Aus 4th Test, Live Cricket Score

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE

With another spot in the WTC final left, it is all to play for from an Indian perspective when they take on Australia during the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. After winning the first two Tests and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Co. lost at Indore by nine wickets. Now, India would like to get back to winning ways and win at Ahmedabad. Reports suggest Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Mohammed Siraj.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.