LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Khawaja, Head Steady; Bharat Drops a SITTER

India Vs Australia Day 1, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting on Thursday (March 9). Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: March 9, 2023 10:11 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Travis Head

11* (28) 2x4, 0x6

Usman Khawaja

8 (34) 1x4, 0x6

Umesh Yadav

(4.1-2-8-0)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(1-1-0-0)
With another spot in the WTC final left, it is all to play for from an Indian perspective when they take on Australia during the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. After winning the first two Tests and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Co. lost at Indore by nine wickets. Now, India would like to get back to winning ways and win at Ahmedabad. Reports suggest Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Mohammed Siraj.

Live Updates

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Ashwin started his spell with a maiden over.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: And there is a change in the bowling. Ravichandran Ashwin comes to bowl as India is looking for a breakthrough.

  • 10:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Misfield and boundary!! Hosts are giving runs by misfield. To win this game, India needs to field well. Nine overs are already done.

    AUS 30/0 (9)

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: This is a good start from Australia. Batters are looking set on the crease now. Indian bowlers are looking for a breakthrough. Two runs from the over.

    AUS 26/0 (8)

  • 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: This seems like a very difficult morning for the India wicketkeeper. This was a good over by Shami.

    AUS 24/0 (7)

  • 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Catch and Dropped!! That was a dolly dropped by KS Bharat. India can only pick wickets by fielding well on the ground.

    AUS 23/0 (6)

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Bharat has DROPPED a sitter! This could be a big let-off. This was easy. Umesh Yadav would know he would have had a wicket.

  • 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: This sure looks like the best pitch in the series. It could be a long day for India. Interesting to see how much spin is there on offer when Ashwin and Jadeja come in. LIVE | Aus: 16/0 vs Ind

  • 9:10 AM IST
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav
    Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon
  • 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Ravi Shastri gives the PMs a tour of the stadium and explaining them the history behind the pictures. The photographers are all clicking the pictures.

Published Date: March 9, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Updated Date: March 9, 2023 10:11 AM IST

