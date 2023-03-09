Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Rohit And Co. Eye WTC Finale Spot
India Vs Australia Day 1, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting on Thursday (March 9). Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: March 9, 2023 8:41 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

With another spot in the WTC final left, it is all to play for from an Indian perspective when they take on Australia during the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. After winning the first two Tests and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Co. lost at Indore by nine wickets. Now, India would like to get back to winning ways and win at Ahmedabad. Reports suggest Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Mohammed Siraj.

  • 8:41 AM IST

  • 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Modi and his Australian counterpart have entered the stadium already. The crowd is fast filling up and we are expecting a massive attendance at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

  • 8:26 AM IST

  • 8:25 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Surely, the strip that would be used today is the best pitch of the series. Steve Smith had a look at it yesterday and felt happy with what he saw.

  • 8:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: PM Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese will arrive at the stadium by 8.35 am and leave by 10 am.

  • 8:15 AM IST

  • 8:09 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: India and Australian Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese will not only be present at the toss for India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad but will also likely toss the coin for this game on Thursday (March 9). “There is a lot of pressure on because myself and Prime Minister Modi are tossing the coin,” the Australian PM said in an interview on NOVA 93.7 Perth radio station.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: The win in the third game got Australia their ticket to the WTC final whereas India now needs to win if they want to qualify for the WTC finals. India’s qualification rely on Sri Lanka too if they lose or draw the fourth Test against Australia.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: Virat Kohli has not got a big one in the series and at Ahmedabad, he would fancy getting a big score and contributing in a big way for the team.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE: There are whispers that India may make one change. Mohammed Shami may come back in place of Mohammed Siraj.

Published Date: March 9, 2023 8:40 AM IST

