LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: Khawaja’s Ton Puts Visitors in Command

India Vs Australia Day 2, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10).

Updated: March 10, 2023 9:06 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Usman Khawaja

104* (251) 15x4, 0x6

Cameron Green

49 (64) 8x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(17-2-65-2)*

Ravindra Jadeja

(20-2-49-1)
Highlights | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Khawaja's Hundred Put Visitors On Top on Day 1.

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE

Usman Khawaja combined patience with grit to raise his 14th Test hundred that guided Australia to a comfortable 255 for four as a keen contest between bat and ball marked the opening day of the fourth and final match, here on Thursday.

India is leading the four-match series 2-1 having won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi before losing the third Test last week in Indore by nine wickets. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test here.

Live Updates

  • 8:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: “This is a very important game because India are yet to qualify and for that they need to win. And absolutely they can win,” Pragyan Ojha to HT on the ongoing Test.

  • 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: Interesting to see who starts proceedings for India. The first hour of every morning in this series has been important. Australia would be aware of that and look to survive.

  • 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: There was not much purchase for the spinners and hence it will be interesting to see how the pitch plays on the second day.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: “A lot of emotion in that. Has been a long journey, getting a hundred, as an Australian you always want to do that. It’s very special. Head took the new ball down. He was smacking them. Was pretty good to watch that from the other end. It was such a nice wicket, I didn’t want to give my wicket away. It was a mental battle more than anything else. You need to keep doing it for a long time,” Khawaja said.

  • 7:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: India would desperately want to see the back of Khawaja. They know he is the danger man here. Will India get his scalp in the first hour?

  • 7:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second day of the ongoing final Test in Ahmedabad. Usman Khawaja’s century has put the visitors in front.

Published Date: March 10, 2023 9:05 AM IST

Updated Date: March 10, 2023 9:06 AM IST

