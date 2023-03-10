Home

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: Khawaja’s Ton Puts Visitors in Command

India Vs Australia Day 2, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10).

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia 255/4 (90.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.83) Last Wicket: Peter Handscomb b Mohammad Shami 17 (27) - 170/4 in 70.4 Over Usman Khawaja 104 * (251) 15x4, 0x6 Cameron Green 49 (64) 8x4, 0x6 Mohammad Shami (17-2-65-2) * Ravindra Jadeja (20-2-49-1)

Usman Khawaja combined patience with grit to raise his 14th Test hundred that guided Australia to a comfortable 255 for four as a keen contest between bat and ball marked the opening day of the fourth and final match, here on Thursday.

India is leading the four-match series 2-1 having won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi before losing the third Test last week in Indore by nine wickets. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test here.

