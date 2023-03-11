Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Key For Hosts

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will resume innings at overnight score of 36 for 0 on third day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: March 11, 2023 3:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ravindra Jadeja

0* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

32 (60) 4x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(27.5-3-60-1)*

Todd Murphy

(14-4-32-1)
Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE

Shubman Gill struck a sublime hundred as India reached 188 for two in their first innings at Tea on day three of the fourth Test against Australia on Saturday. The hosts still trail the Steve Smith-led side by 292 runs. Gill (103 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) stitched a 113-run partnership, before the latter was trapped leg-before by spinner Todd Murphy. Australia had made 480 in their first innings.

Live Updates

  • 3:31 PM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Runs have started to come from Virat Kohli’s bat. He places Mitchell Starc beautifully towards third man and moves into 30s. IND 243/2 (77)

  • 3:26 PM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Shubman Gill is struggling in the middle. Looks like he is cramps in the left leg hamstring. He recently had a physio treat him o the field. Virat Kohli is batting on the other end. Four to end the over from Kohli off Todd Murphy. IND 235/2 (76)

  • 3:20 PM IST

  • 3:19 PM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Shubman Gill is down on the field as the physio comes out. Maybe he is feeling a little bit tightness in the muscles. Drinks are on the field. IND 228/2 (75)

  • 3:09 PM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Mitchell Starc is brought in to the attack and Virat Kohli sends him for a four with a lovely straight drive. The whole stadiums starts chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’. Four more to the former Indian captain in the over towards backward square leg. IND 222/2 (73)

  • 3:00 PM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Shubman Gill dances down the track and shovels Nathan Lyon through the gap for a four. He moves to 116. IND 210/2 (70)

  • 2:56 PM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Matthew Kuhnemann replaces Todd Murphy. Interesting bowling change from Steve Smith as Virat Kohli was playing Murphy with ease. With left-arm spinner Kuhnemann coming, it will be interesting to see how he plays him. IND 205/2 (70)

  • 2:52 PM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: 200 comes up for India and the whole crowd cheers in delight. Virat Kohli hasn’t got a big score in Tests for a long long time and this Test is a perfect platform for the former India skipper. IND 202/2 (69)

  • 2:50 PM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: Another tight over from Todd Murphy. Murphy, who made his debut in the series, has been getting the drift from the pitch and both the India batters take the safest route possible. IND 199/2 (68)

  • 2:41 PM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: And we ae back with action after Tea. Both Gill and Kohli look to have a good time in he middle as the due burst into laughter in the middle of the overs. IND 198/2 (67)

