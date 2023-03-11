Home

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Key For Hosts

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will resume innings at overnight score of 36 for 0 on third day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 480 (167.2) 1st Innings 245/3 (78.5) Run Rate: (Current: 3.11) IND trail by 235 runs Last Wicket: Shubman Gill lbw b Nathan Lyon 128 (235) - 245/3 in 78.4 Over Ravindra Jadeja 0 * (1) 0x4, 0x6 Virat Kohli 32 (60) 4x4, 0x6 Nathan Lyon (27.5-3-60-1) * Todd Murphy (14-4-32-1)

Shubman Gill struck a sublime hundred as India reached 188 for two in their first innings at Tea on day three of the fourth Test against Australia on Saturday. The hosts still trail the Steve Smith-led side by 292 runs. Gill (103 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) stitched a 113-run partnership, before the latter was trapped leg-before by spinner Todd Murphy. Australia had made 480 in their first innings.

