LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Test For Batters BECKON

live

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will resume innings at overnight score of 36 for 0 on third day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 480 (167.2) 1st Innings 38/0 (11.4) Run Rate: (Current: 3.26) IND trail by 442 runs Shubman Gill 19 * (35) 1x4, 1x6 Rohit Sharma (C) 18 (35) 2x4, 0x6 Nathan Lyon (3.4-0-14-0) * Mitchell Starc (4-1-9-0)

Now that Australia has got the runs on the board in the final Test in Ahmedabad, the hosts will now have to do all the chasing. Day 3 will test the Indian batters. In all probability, India will take it session by session and then see what happens.

Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. With pitch not showing much signs of sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match, especially after having a wicketless morning session, ending with 6/91 in a relentless spell of 47.2 overs.

