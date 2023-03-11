Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Test For Batters BECKON
live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Test For Batters BECKON

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will resume innings at overnight score of 36 for 0 on third day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: March 11, 2023 9:37 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shubman Gill

19* (35) 1x4, 1x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

18 (35) 2x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(3.4-0-14-0)*

Mitchell Starc

(4-1-9-0)
Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus live, Ind vs Aus updates, Ind vs Aus match, Ind vs Aus update, Ind vs Aus score, Ind vs Aus Cricket, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live score, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live cricket score, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live streaming, Ind vs Aus 4th Test squads, Ind vs Aus 4th Test toss, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia live online score, India vs Australia live streaming, India vs Australia live score updates.
Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE

Now that Australia has got the runs on the board in the final Test in Ahmedabad, the hosts will now have to do all the chasing. Day 3 will test the Indian batters. In all probability, India will take it session by session and then see what happens.

Also Read:

Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. With pitch not showing much signs of sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match, especially after having a wicketless morning session, ending with 6/91 in a relentless spell of 47.2 overs.

Live Updates

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Lyon from the other end. Will he get purchase? He already has fielders in the deep. He knows the pitch not offering a lot.

  • 9:34 AM IST

  • 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Okay, so it is Starc who starts proceedings. Surely, this will not be a long spell. Can Starc get some reverse? Big test for the young Australian spinners on this track. LIVE | Ind: 37/0 vs Aus: 480

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: We are almost ready for play to start. What a day of Test cricket it is expected to be. It could be a long day for the touring side as the pitch looks for batting.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Also, what would be interesting to see today would be the approach from the Indian batters. Will they be aggressive or will they be cautious? We will find out soon.

  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Last evening, we saw Kohli having a knock after the day’s play at Ahmedabad. That surely goes on to show the hunger that exists.

  • 8:51 AM IST

  • 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: With the WTC final spot at stake, there is keen Indian interest in the match being played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka Christchurch. NZ have taken a slender first-inning lead.

  • 8:48 AM IST
    RECAP | Brief Scores: Australia 480 in 167.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 180, Cameron Green 114; Ravichandran Ashwin 6/91, Mohammed Shami 2/134) lead India 36/0 in 10 overs (Shubman Gill 18 not out, Rohit Sharma 17 not out) by 444 runs
  • 8:42 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: We are less than an hour away from the start of the third day. The third day is usually called the moving day in Test cricket. But in this series, all Tests have ended withing three days.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 11, 2023 9:36 AM IST

Updated Date: March 11, 2023 9:37 AM IST

More Stories