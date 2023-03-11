LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Kuhnemann Removes Rohit; Pujara Joins Gill
India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will resume innings at overnight score of 36 for 0 on third day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE Streaming details.
LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE
Now that Australia has got the runs on the board in the final Test in Ahmedabad, the hosts will now have to do all the chasing. Day 3 will test the Indian batters. In all probability, India will take it session by session and then see what happens.
Also Read:
- Ravi Shastri's Response to Dinesh Karthik's 'Would You Have Gone With Kuldeep Yadav’ Query
- Rohit Sharma SCOLDS Shubman Gill; Asks Him to Stop Fooling During 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad | WATCH VIDEO
- Virat Kohli Has a Knock After Day 2 During 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH
Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. With pitch not showing much signs of sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match, especially after having a wicketless morning session, ending with 6/91 in a relentless spell of 47.2 overs.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.