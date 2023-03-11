Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Kuhnemann Removes Rohit; Pujara Joins Gill

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will resume innings at overnight score of 36 for 0 on third day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: March 11, 2023 10:53 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shubman Gill

56* (102) 5x4, 1x6

Cheteshwar Pujara

13 (27) 0x4, 0x6

Mitchell Starc

(8-1-44-0)*

Nathan Lyon

(13-1-30-0)
Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE

Now that Australia has got the runs on the board in the final Test in Ahmedabad, the hosts will now have to do all the chasing. Day 3 will test the Indian batters. In all probability, India will take it session by session and then see what happens.

Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. With pitch not showing much signs of sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match, especially after having a wicketless morning session, ending with 6/91 in a relentless spell of 47.2 overs.

Live Updates

  • 10:54 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: After spin operating from both ends for the last 30 minutes, we finally have Mitchell Starc. He may try a few bouncers here. Gill brings up his fifty with a boundary. LIVE | Ind: 92/1 vs Aus: 480

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: India cannot afford to lose another wicket before lunch. With wickets in hand, India can take the attack to the opposition in the final session.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Pujara is off the mark with a couple. The ball was given air and flight and Pujara was down the track quickly. He flicks it for a couple.

  • 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Soft dismissal for Rohit. He was batting beautifully. Kuhnemann gets the breakthrough. The ball may have stopped a little bit. LIVE | Ind: 74/1 vs Aus: 480

  • 9:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: My god, Starc has been hit for a six by the Indian captain. Starc went short and Rohit did not need a second invitation. First six off the bat of Rohit. LIVE | Ind: 64/0 vs Aus: 480

  • 9:49 AM IST

  • 9:49 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Keep a close eye on Starc’s follow-through. The umpire will surely have his eyes on it. He will create footmarks for the spinners with the big boots.

  • 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Not in full control, but Gill picks up a boundary off a pull. Starc will not be too displeased with that. Maybe Starc could get a little bit higher. Okay, now he makes room and smashes it. 50 partnership up. LIVE | Ind: 52/0 vs Aus: 480

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Gill hits the first boundary of the day, and what a shot it is. A cover drive off Starc. The sound of the bat, everything right about it. LIVE | Ind: 45/0 vs Aus: 480

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3, SCORE: Lyon from the other end. Will he get purchase? He already has fielders in the deep. He knows the pitch not offering a lot.

Published Date: March 11, 2023 10:53 AM IST

Updated Date: March 11, 2023 10:53 AM IST

