  LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Starc Gets Axar; Kohli Eyes Big Finish For Hosts
LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Starc Gets Axar; Kohli Eyes Big Finish For Hosts

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Kohli, Axar take India in the lead on fourth day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 12, 2023 3:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ravichandran Ashwin

3* (6) 0x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

183 (349) 15x4, 0x6

Mitchell Starc

(22-3-97-1)*

Todd Murphy

(44-10-111-2)
Highlights | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs.

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4

After a masterclass from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli would look to end his century drought on Day 4 of the ongoing final Test at Ahmedabad. Kohli is on 59*, and he has the company of Ravindra Jadeja. The hosts reached 289/3 in 99 overs, trailing Australia by 191 runs at the stumps on day three of the fourth Test. Big day beckons at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Brief scores: Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day: Virat Kohli seems limping in the middle, maybe cramps. India’s lead grows to 84. Kohli is batting on 183 with Ravi Ashwin in company at the other end. IND 564/6 (175)

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Mitchell Starc has been brought into the attack and the ploy worked for Australia. Axar Patel plays on to the stumps for 79. A terrific selfless innings. He walks out amidst a standing ovation from the crowd. IND 555/6 (172.3)

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: No doubt Virat Kohli has a double century on his mind. At the other end, Axar Patel is too inching towards his maiden Test ton. IND 554/5 (172)

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Axar Patel is turning to be the aggressor here as India’s lead has grown above 50. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has scored his highest Test runs against Australia. He has crossed 170 better his previous highest of 169.

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4:
    India need to win this match to confirm their place in the WTC 2023 final. Although India have batted Australia out in this Test match, is a result possible from this game with just more than three sessions left? Meanwhile, Axar Patel launches Matthew Kuhnemann for a six. IND 529/5 (169)

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: 50 for Axar Patel. Fine innings from the all-rounder. The home crowd gets up to applause the local boy. IND 518/5

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: UPDATE on Shreyas Iyer: “Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play?. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him,” BCCI said in a medical update.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: The partnership between the two has also crossed 100. While Virat Kohli is batting o 155, Axar Patel is just a hit away from another Test half-century. IND 502/5 (165)

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: 500 up for India and along with that Virat Kohli also reaches 150. Brilliant display of cricket in Ahmedabad. IND 500/5 (164)

  • 2:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Murphy has a defensive field in position for Kohli. Looks like even the Australians have given up hopes of getting a wicket.

Published Date: March 12, 2023 3:55 PM IST

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 3:59 PM IST

