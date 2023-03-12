Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli Hits 28th Test Century
live

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli Hits 28th Test Century

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Jadeja Perishes; Iyer Joins Kohli on fourth day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 12, 2023 12:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Axar Patel

11* (24) 2x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

110 (255) 7x4, 0x6

Mitchell Starc

(19.3-3-87-0)*

Nathan Lyon

(55-8-115-2)
Highlights | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs.

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4

After a masterclass from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli would look to end his century drought on Day 4 of the ongoing final Test at Ahmedabad. Kohli is on 59*, and he has the company of Ravindra Jadeja. The hosts reached 289/3 in 99 overs, trailing Australia by 191 runs at the stumps on day three of the fourth Test. Big day beckons at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Brief scores: Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs

Live Updates

  • 12:50 PM IST

  • 12:49 PM IST

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: THE WAIT IS OVER!!! Patience was the hallmark of Virat Kohli’s 28th Test century on Sunday during the final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad. Curbing his natural instincts of playing strokes, Kohli adopted a defensive approach which worked for him as he notched up his 75th international ton. Kohli took 241 balls to bring up his ton. His century was laced with five boundaries.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli moves to 99. Bharat is out, Axar Patel has walked into bat. Bharat would feel he missed out.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli is now within a shot of getting to his 28th Test ton. He surely would not like to throw it away from here.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Bharat goes off side this time. He cuts it and picks up another boundary and to make it worse for the bowler – it is a no-ball. India seems to have shifted gears here.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Bharat pulls it for a six. He has given this a real tonk. That goes for a six and then he does it again – he hits another six. It is carnage, suddenly! LIVE | Ind: 378/4 vs Aus: 480

  • 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Lyon continues after lunch. He is bowling his 50th over of the innings, that is a lot of overs for an Australian who is not used to such conditions. Kohli looks unflustered at the moment. LIVE | Ind: 362/4 vs Aus: 480

  • 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: We are ready to get started post-lunch session. Interesting to see India’s approach in this session, would there be some sort of urgency?

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Virat Kohli(88*) inching close towards his 28th Test Hundred as his 53 runs unbeaten partnership with KS Bharath(25*) guides India to 362-4 at lunch break.

Published Date: March 12, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 12:48 PM IST

