LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli, Axar Shift Gears

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Jadeja Perishes; Iyer Joins Kohli on fourth day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 12, 2023 2:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Axar Patel

38* (77) 3x4, 1x6

Virat Kohli

138 (295) 10x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(58.6-9-127-2)*

Travis Head

(3-0-8-0)
Highlights | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs.

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4

After a masterclass from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli would look to end his century drought on Day 4 of the ongoing final Test at Ahmedabad. Kohli is on 59*, and he has the company of Ravindra Jadeja. The hosts reached 289/3 in 99 overs, trailing Australia by 191 runs at the stumps on day three of the fourth Test. Big day beckons at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Brief scores: Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs

Live Updates

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Axar is inching close to another Test fifty. Smith’s shoulders have dropped as well. The body language is not good from the Australian players.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Play resumes after tea. Kohli and Axar come out to bat. Will they up the ante here and put Australia under pressure?

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Smith is marshaling his troops well. He would know it would be extremely difficult for Australia to win it from here.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli is now inching close to 150. For Australia, spinners are operating from both ends here.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli is still looking so fit after spending about eight hours in the middle already. He has raised the benchmark of fitness in cricket surely. LIVE | Ind: 462/5 vs Aus: 480

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: The players are taking refreshments. What a knock it was from Kohli. India are 20 runs away from going in the lead at Ahmedabad.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli is already on 130*, he should look to get a big one and make up for lost ground. Axar looks well-settled in the middle now.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: From here, only one team can lose and that is Australia. India surely cannot lose from here. They are inching close to wiping off the deficit. LIVE | Ind: 458/5 vs Aus: 480

Published Date: March 12, 2023 2:35 PM IST

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 2:36 PM IST

