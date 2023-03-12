Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli, Axar Shift Gears

live

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli, Axar Shift Gears

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Jadeja Perishes; Iyer Joins Kohli on fourth day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 480 (167.2) 1st Innings 475/5 (159.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.99) IND trail by 5 runs Last Wicket: Srikar Bharat (W) c Peter Handscomb b Nathan Lyon 44 (88) - 393/5 in 136.4 Over Axar Patel 38 * (77) 3x4, 1x6 Virat Kohli 138 (295) 10x4, 0x6 Nathan Lyon (58.6-9-127-2) * Travis Head (3-0-8-0)

Highlights | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs.

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4

After a masterclass from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli would look to end his century drought on Day 4 of the ongoing final Test at Ahmedabad. Kohli is on 59*, and he has the company of Ravindra Jadeja. The hosts reached 289/3 in 99 overs, trailing Australia by 191 runs at the stumps on day three of the fourth Test. Big day beckons at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Brief scores: Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.