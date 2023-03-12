Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli Has Century in Sight

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja will resume innings on fourth day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 12, 2023 8:07 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli

59* (128) 5x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

16 (54) 0x4, 1x6

Nathan Lyon

(37-4-75-1)*

Matthew Kuhnemann

(13-0-43-1)
Highlights | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs.

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4

After a masterclass from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli would look to end his century drought on Day 4 of the ongoing final Test at Ahmedabad. Kohli is on 59*, and he has the company of Ravindra Jadeja. The hosts reached 289/3 in 99 overs, trailing Australia by 191 runs at the stumps on day three of the fourth Test. Big day beckons at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Brief scores: Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs

Live Updates

  • 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Virat Kohli became the fifth Indian batsman to reach the 4000-run mark in Tests on – Indian soil. He also hit his first Test fifty after 14 months.

  • 8:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Australia took the second new ball after 94 overs, but Kohli and Jadeja survived that comfortably. The ball would still be fairly new.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the final Test at Ahmedabad. With Kohli at 59, the focus would be on him. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Published Date: March 12, 2023 8:05 AM IST

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 8:07 AM IST

