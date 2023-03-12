Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Jadeja Perishes; Bharat Joins Kohli
LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Jadeja Perishes; Bharat Joins Kohli

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja will resume innings on fourth day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 12, 2023 10:01 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Srikar Bharat (W)

0* (0) 0x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

67 (152) 5x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(41-7-78-1)*

Todd Murphy

(26-6-58-2)
Highlights | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs.

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4

After a masterclass from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli would look to end his century drought on Day 4 of the ongoing final Test at Ahmedabad. Kohli is on 59*, and he has the company of Ravindra Jadeja. The hosts reached 289/3 in 99 overs, trailing Australia by 191 runs at the stumps on day three of the fourth Test. Big day beckons at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Brief scores: Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs

Live Updates

  • 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Such a bad shot, absolutely not needed. BIG appeal against Kohli, the finger stays down. After a lot of contemplation, Smith decides against going for the review.

  • 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: The singles are coming, but the batters are not looking to shift gears as yet. Maybe they are still getting a hang of things. Jadeja is OUT, he was looking to clear the in-field. He has completely mistimed it. LIVE | Ind: 309/4 vs Aus: 480

  • 9:51 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: All eyes are on Kohli, he has taken his time and not looked to be in a hurry. He does not want to give away a golden opportunity of ending his century drought. He needs 34 more.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Oh an inside edge saves Jadeja here. Murphy realised it as well and hence did not take the DRS. Jadeja has got his eye in.

  • 9:43 AM IST

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Lyon is already testing Jadeja. This is an interesting period of play. A couple of appeals turned down. LIVE | Ind: 300/3 vs Aus: 480

  • 9:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Just one over from Green and Nathan Lyon is brought into the attack. This looks like a good move. Smith wants to see the back of Kohli early on Day 4.

  • 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Jadeja cuts, comes off the edge, and goes for a boundary. Fifty partnership comes up between Jadeja-Kohli.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Kohli flicks it and picks up three runs. What a beautiful shot it was. Now, it is Todd Murphy from the other end. It is surprising to see no Starc. LIVE | Ind: 293/3 vs Aus: 480.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: This is the first time in the series we have a fourth day. It is Green who will start proceedings. The ball just five overs old and hence fairly new.

Published Date: March 12, 2023 10:00 AM IST

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 10:01 AM IST

