LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Jadeja Perishes; Bharat Joins Kohli

India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja will resume innings on fourth day of the Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 480 (167.2) 1st Innings 309/4 (108.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.86) IND trail by 171 runs Last Wicket: Ravindra Jadeja c Usman Khawaja b Todd Murphy 28 (84) - 309/4 in 106.6 Over Srikar Bharat (W) 0 * (0) 0x4, 0x6 Virat Kohli 67 (152) 5x4, 0x6 Nathan Lyon (41-7-78-1) * Todd Murphy (26-6-58-2)

After a masterclass from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli would look to end his century drought on Day 4 of the ongoing final Test at Ahmedabad. Kohli is on 59*, and he has the company of Ravindra Jadeja. The hosts reached 289/3 in 99 overs, trailing Australia by 191 runs at the stumps on day three of the fourth Test. Big day beckons at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Brief scores: Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs

