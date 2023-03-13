Home

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Labuschagne, Head Steady After Kuhnemann’s Departure

India Vs Australia Day 5, 4th Test LIVE: Kohli's 186 Powers Hosts To 571, Take 91-Run Lead. Watch scores and updates from Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 480 (167.2) 1st Innings 571 (178.5) 134/1 (55.0) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 2.44) AUS lead by 43 runs Last Wicket: Matthew Kuhnemann lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin 6 (35) - 14/1 in 10.4 Over Travis Head 85 * (154) 10x4, 2x6 Marnus Labuschagne 39 (142) 4x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja (14.6-4-28-0) * Umesh Yadav (3-0-9-0)

Highlights | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs.

While India hopes for a miracle on Day 5 at Ahmedabad, Australia would look to survive 90 overs on the last day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli’s first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian total in the final session. Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15×4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead. Injured Shreyas Iyer did come out to bat. Axar Patel played a counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls (5×4, 4×6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli. In reply, Australia were 3/0 when stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores: Australia 480 & 3/0; India 571 all out (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151). Match to continue

