  • LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Labuschagne, Head Steady After Kuhnemann’s Departure
live

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Labuschagne, Head Steady After Kuhnemann’s Departure

India Vs Australia Day 5, 4th Test LIVE: Kohli's 186 Powers Hosts To 571, Take 91-Run Lead. Watch scores and updates from Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: March 13, 2023 12:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Travis Head

85* (154) 10x4, 2x6

Marnus Labuschagne

39 (142) 4x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

(14.6-4-28-0)*

Umesh Yadav

(3-0-9-0)
LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5

While India hopes for a miracle on Day 5 at Ahmedabad, Australia would look to survive 90 overs on the last day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli’s first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian total in the final session. Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15×4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead. Injured Shreyas Iyer did come out to bat. Axar Patel played a counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls (5×4, 4×6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli. In reply, Australia were 3/0 when stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores: Australia 480 & 3/0; India 571 all out (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151). Match to continue

Live Updates

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5: Australia are currently now at 120/1. Travis Head is well set in the 70s and Marnus Labuschagne is looking promising in the late 30s. The visitors lead by 29 runs. AUS 120/1

  • 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5: Play resumes after lunch. Ashwin starts proceedings. The next one hour would give us an idea of where is the Test heading. At the moment, draw seems to be the most likely result.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    India have made it to the final of the World Test Championship final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by three wickets on Monday at Christchurch.

  • 11:47 AM IST

  • 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5: New Zealand needs 32 runs in four overs. Williamson has hit a hundred and is looking good to take NZ over the line in this thriller at Christchurch.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5: It has been a session that has belonged to Australia. They got what they wanted. The idea was to not concede too many wickets and they have lost just one that too off the nightwatchman.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5: Looks like New Zealand is going for a win. Daryl Mitchell has put on a show along with Kane Williamson. If NZ win or draw the game, India go through to the final of the WTC with a draw here.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5: The pitch is not behaving how it should on the last day in India. It still can be trusted. One gets the feeling that this is only heading one way – and that is towards a draw.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5: Labuschagne, Head steady after Kuhnemann departed. This Test now looks to be heading for a tame draw unless something miraculous happens in the next 30 minutes.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: In what may come as a massive setback for the Australian team on the last day of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, Australia’s premier batter Usman Khawaja may not come out to bat again during the game.

Published Date: March 13, 2023 12:43 PM IST

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 12:44 PM IST

