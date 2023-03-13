Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Hosts Eye Quick Wickets
live

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Hosts Eye Quick Wickets

India Vs Australia Day 5, 4th Test LIVE: Kohli's 186 Powers Hosts To 571, Take 91-Run Lead. Watch scores and updates from Ahmedabad Test. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: March 13, 2023 8:43 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Travis Head

3* (18) 0x4, 0x6

Matthew Kuhnemann

0 (18) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(1-0-1-0)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(3-2-1-0)
Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus live, Ind vs Aus updates, Ind vs Aus match, Ind vs Aus update, Ind vs Aus score, Ind vs Aus Cricket, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live score, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live cricket score, Ind vs Aus 4th Test live streaming, Ind vs Aus 4th Test squads, Ind vs Aus 4th Test toss, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia live online score, India vs Australia live streaming, India vs Australia live score updates.
Highlights | Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Score: Kohli-Jadeja Keep India In Game, Host Trail By 191 Runs.

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5

While India hopes for a miracle on Day 5 at Ahmedabad, Australia would look to survive 90 overs on the last day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read:

Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli’s first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian total in the final session. Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15×4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead. Injured Shreyas Iyer did come out to bat. Axar Patel played a counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls (5×4, 4×6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli. In reply, Australia were 3/0 when stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores: Australia 480 & 3/0; India 571 all out (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151). Match to continue

Live Updates

  • 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: With rain gods playing spoilsport during the opening Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, India’s chances of making it to the WTC final have brightened. Even if India draw the Test, they will go through if Lanka cannot win.

  • 8:42 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Once again, the first hour would be important. Australia would look to keep their wickets intact. It will not be easy on a final day pitch against the Indian spinners.

  • 8:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: It will also be a test for the Australian batters today. Remember, there is also a WTC berth at stake for India.

  • 8:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Australia do not have much to play for, so what will be their strategy? Will they continue blocking all day long?

  • 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Interesting to see how the pitch behaves on the final day. Indian spinners would be hoping they get ample assistance.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Hello and a warm welcome for the final day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India would need quick wickets here if they want to keep their hopes of a win alive.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 13, 2023 8:42 AM IST

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 8:43 AM IST

More Stories