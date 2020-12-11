Live Updates

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Dinner-Break on Day 1 – So just the one over before the players leave the field for the dinner-break on the opening day of the second warm-up match between India and Australia A in Sydney. Six runs came from the first over, bowled by Mohammed Shami. Marcus Harris scored boundary in it. Australia A 6/0 in 1 over vs India 194-all out.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    So Australia A openers Marcus Harris and Joe Burns have walked out to the middle to lead their team’s reply to India’s 194-all out. Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over for India. Here we go.

  • 1:11 PM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Siraj holes out to Marcus Harris after going for a big hit off Mitchell Swepson. He scored 22 off 34. India have been bowled out for 194 in 48.2 overs. This has been a good recovery from the tourists considering they were 129/9 at one stage. Jasprit Bumrah starred for India, with the bat, and scored an unbeaten 55 off 57 to bail them out. He struck six fours and two sixes and finished as the top-scorer of India innings. With Siraj, he added 71 runs for the 10th wicket.

  • 1:06 PM IST

  • 1:05 PM IST

    Maiden First-Class Fifty For Jasprit Bumrah. He reaches there in style, dispatching a bouncer for a six. Smiles all around. The Indian dressing room gives him standing ovation. He raises bat in acknowledgement. His batting partner Mohammed Siraj congratulates him. Took him just 54 deliveries to reach the milestone.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is batting on 44* – his highest first-class score. His previous best was 16

  • 12:52 PM IST

    Oh dear! Cameron Green has walked off the field after copping a blow to his head. Jasprit Bumrah hit one straight back towards the bowler who attempted the catch but the the shot was hit hard enough to burst through his palms and the ball crashed onto the temple. He immediately went down as non-striker Mohammed Siraj dropped his bat and rushed towards him. The fielders converged around him enquiring his well-being. And the physio arrived and took Green away for further inspection.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are having fun out there. Siraj just struck his firs four of the innings while Bumrah sent one over fine leg for a maximum drawing cheers from everyone, except for the Australian team. India 165/9 in 44 overs

  • 12:32 PM IST

    Over 40: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are in the middle for India, braving the Australia A bowlers in Sydney. Bumrah has so far struck three fours in his 24-ball 17. Siraj has made 3 off 16 now. India 137/9 in 40 overs.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    WICKET! India nine wickets down now after opting to bat earlier in the day. Navdeep Saini hands an easy catch to Nic Maddinson at mid-on to depart for 4 off 27. Harry Conway gets his first wicket of the contest. India 123/9 in 35.1 overs

India vs Australia A 2020 2nd Tour Match Day 1 Live Score

A second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari will be India’s prime concern during their day/night first-class game against Australia A from Friday which would be the dress rehearsal for the ‘Pink Ball Test’ in Adelaide, starting December 17. Also Read - '3 Years And Onto a Lifetime Together' - Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture On Wedding Anniversary

The three-day game at the floodlight Sydney Cricket Ground will serve as proper simulation for the opening Test but the flat batting track here may not exactly be conducive for preparation considering that Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough, according to Ian Chappell, will leave around 10mm grass cover on the strip. Also Read - Will Rohit Sharma Play in Australia Test Series? NCA to Submit Final Fitness Report Today

The match, which will be streamed live, may not feature skipper Virat Kohli, who has hinted that he wants to go on with his own preparation routine before the “Battle Royale”. It could also be a tactical move to ensure that the Australians do not get a sneak peek at his long format preparation. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Picks Virat Kohli Over MS Dhoni as The Most Impactful ODI Player For India This Decade

“Playing it on and off is not my thing and I like to play the full game. I will talk to our physio and then decide on my participation,” Kohli had said after the completion of the T20 series.

For Australia, new sensation Cameron Green will get another chance to impress skipper Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer while Mitchell Swepson would hope that when the third Test is played at the SCG in the New Year, he is in consideration.

IND vs AUS A Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (captain & wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth