Live Updates

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Weather Update: The rain has stopped in Sydney and the groundsmen are getting the outfield ready for the contest.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    Breaking: Cameron Green has been ruled out of the ongoing warm-up match after blow to head. He has been subbed bu Pat Rowe.

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Rain Stops Play: Oh well, it has started raining in Sydney all of a sudden, Pitch has been brought under the covers now. Australia A 36/1, trail India 158 runs in Sydney.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Meanwhile, various news agencies are reporting that Rohit has cleared the fitness test and is expected to leave for Australia on December 14 – three days before the first Test between India and Australia will start in Adelaide.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score: Nic Maddinson opened his account with consecutive fours of Jasprit Bumrah right after the dismissal of Joe Burns in the second over. Since then, along with Harris, he is being tested by the India pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami under the floodlights. Australia A 29/1, trail by 165

  • 2:14 PM IST

    WICKET! Bumrah strikes with his 2nd delivery of the match. Joe Burns gets an edge to be out caught-behind for a two-ball duck. Bumrah is having a memorable outing. He was the top-scorer for India today, hitting a maiden first-class fifty. Australia A 6/1, trail by 188

  • 2:12 PM IST

    We are back after the dinner break for the final session of Day 1. Jasprit Bumrah to join Mohammed Shami from the other end. Marcus Harris and Joe Burns are the two Australia A batters.

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Dinner-Break on Day 1 – So just the one over before the players leave the field for the dinner-break on the opening day of the second warm-up match between India and Australia A in Sydney. Six runs came from the first over, bowled by Mohammed Shami. Marcus Harris scored boundary in it. Australia A 6/0 in 1 over vs India 194-all out.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    So Australia A openers Marcus Harris and Joe Burns have walked out to the middle to lead their team’s reply to India’s 194-all out. Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over for India. Here we go.

  • 1:11 PM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Siraj holes out to Marcus Harris after going for a big hit off Mitchell Swepson. He scored 22 off 34. India have been bowled out for 194 in 48.2 overs. This has been a good recovery from the tourists considering they were 129/9 at one stage. Jasprit Bumrah starred for India, with the bat, and scored an unbeaten 55 off 57 to bail them out. He struck six fours and two sixes and finished as the top-scorer of India innings. With Siraj, he added 71 runs for the 10th wicket.

India vs Australia A 2020 2nd Tour Match Day 1 Live Score

A second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari will be India’s prime concern during their day/night first-class game against Australia A from Friday which would be the dress rehearsal for the ‘Pink Ball Test’ in Adelaide, starting December 17. Also Read - Australia Test Hopeful Cameron Green Ruled Out of Sydney Warm-Up After Blow to Head

The three-day game at the floodlight Sydney Cricket Ground will serve as proper simulation for the opening Test but the flat batting track here may not exactly be conducive for preparation considering that Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough, according to Ian Chappell, will leave around 10mm grass cover on the strip. Also Read - WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Maiden First-Class Fifty With a Six in Sydney

The match, which will be streamed live, may not feature skipper Virat Kohli, who has hinted that he wants to go on with his own preparation routine before the “Battle Royale”. It could also be a tactical move to ensure that the Australians do not get a sneak peek at his long format preparation. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Join India Squad For Australia Test Series

“Playing it on and off is not my thing and I like to play the full game. I will talk to our physio and then decide on my participation,” Kohli had said after the completion of the T20 series.

For Australia, new sensation Cameron Green will get another chance to impress skipper Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer while Mitchell Swepson would hope that when the third Test is played at the SCG in the New Year, he is in consideration.

IND vs AUS A Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (captain & wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth