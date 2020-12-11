Live Updates

  • 8:47 AM IST

    Australia A Playing XI: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey (wk/captain), Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Harry Conway

  • 8:43 AM IST

    India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 8:38 AM IST

    India vs Australia A Live: Captain Ajinkya Rahane wins the coin toss and India have opted to bat first in Sydney. BIG NEWS: Virat Kohli has opted out of the practice match.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    India will play four Tests as part of their red-ball leg of the Australia tour. The first Test will start from December 17 in Adelaide and will be the first-ever day-night contest in the format between India and Australia. That contest will also be Kohli’s only Test of the tour as he’ll return home after its conclusion.

  • 8:12 AM IST

    However, there’s still no clarity whether Virat Kohli will be part of this three-day warm-up. We will get to know in few minutes if that’s the case. Should Kohli choose to skip this, Rahane will continue to lead the team. On the other hand, for Australia, there were several positives including the form of uncapped allrounder Cameroon Green who took wickets and hit a fine century too. They will be led by Alex Carey in this affair.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    The first warm-up match, a three-day affair, ended in a draw thanks to a match-saving fifty from Wriddhiman Saha after the touring party suffered a second-innings collapse. For India, the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara was a positive from the first practice match while Saha also hitting his stride was another good news. The rest of the Test stars were busy with the T20Is including captain Virat Kohli and they will also be aiming to hit the red-ball err pink-ball mode now.

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Hello folks. We are back with live coverage from India’s ongoing tour of Australia where the tourists are eying vital match practice ahead of the series opening pink-ball Test next week. Stick with us for all the latest updates from the Day 1 of India’s second tour match in Australia to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

A second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari will be India's prime concern during their day/night first-class game against Australia A from Friday which would be the dress rehearsal for the 'Pink Ball Test' in Adelaide, starting December 17.

The three-day game at the floodlight Sydney Cricket Ground will serve as proper simulation for the opening Test but the flat batting track here may not exactly be conducive for preparation considering that Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough, according to Ian Chappell, will leave around 10mm grass cover on the strip.

The match, which will be streamed live, may not feature skipper Virat Kohli, who has hinted that he wants to go on with his own preparation routine before the "Battle Royale". It could also be a tactical move to ensure that the Australians do not get a sneak peek at his long format preparation.

“Playing it on and off is not my thing and I like to play the full game. I will talk to our physio and then decide on my participation,” Kohli had said after the completion of the T20 series.

For Australia, new sensation Cameron Green will get another chance to impress skipper Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer while Mitchell Swepson would hope that when the third Test is played at the SCG in the New Year, he is in consideration.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (captain & wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth