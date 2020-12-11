Live Updates

  • 11:55 AM IST

    WICKET! Sean Abbott gets his third wicket as he has Mohammed Shami out caught behind for a two-ball duck. A length delivery, well outside off and Shami has a poke at it but ends up getting an edge that wicketkeeper Alex Carey pouches with ease. India are eight wickets down now. Score 116/8 in 32.2 overs

  • 11:48 AM IST

    WICKET! Another one bites the dust and there goes India’s last recognised batsman back to the dressing room. A well-directed short-delivery from Sean Abbott and Wriddhiman Saha gets an edge to be caught by Will Sutherland at third slip. He goes back for a 22-ball duck. India 111/7 in 31 overs

  • 11:42 AM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score: So not a single run added since resumption by either of Wriddhiman Saha or Navdeep Saini. Australia bowlers have sent down four straight maiden overs. Sean Abbott and Jack Wildermuth are currently in operations for the hosts. India A 111/6 in 30 overs

  • 11:25 AM IST

    We are back for the second session with Wriddhiman Saha and Navdeep Saini in the middle for India A. Score 111/6

  • 11:06 AM IST

    WICKET! And that’s tea on Day 1. India are in tatters now. This has been on stunning session of play from both the sides with Australia dominating. Rishabh Pant has been trapped lbw by Jack Wildermuth who has taken three wickets now. Pant scored 5 off 11. India 111/6 in 25.5 overs

  • 10:53 AM IST

    WICKET! India are falling apart here. India captain Ajinkya Rahane, who had scored a century in the first warm-up match. has been removed cheaply in this day-night affair. jack Wildermuth takes his second wicket after bowling one well outside off with Rahane chasing after it and edging it to be out caught behind. Rahane scored 4 off 10. India five down now. Score 106/5 in 24 overs

  • 10:46 AM IST

    WICKET! Cameron Green strikes and gets rid of well-set Shubman Gill. Australia have taken fourth wicket in the first session of the play on Day 1. An excellent delivery to remove Gill from Green. Pitched in the corridor of uncertainty, draws him forward and the ball keeps bouncing to take the edge and settle into the gloves of wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Superb bowling from the right-arm pacer. Gill scored 43 off 58 including six fours and a six. India 102/4 in 22.2 overs

  • 10:40 AM IST

    WICKET! Hanuma Vihari has been cleaned up by Jack Wildermuth on 15. India lose their third wicket in the tour match after opting to bat first in Sydney. Pitched in line and Vihari opts to leave but the ball clips the top of the stumps leaving the India batsman stunned. He scored 15 off 39. India 102/3 in 21.2 overs

  • 10:35 AM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score: This now looks like a first-class match with Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari settling in nicely now. Till Shaw and Gill were together, the Australians were being consistently sent on a leather hunt with the duo batting in white-ball mode. Gill is steadily progressing towards his fifty, currently batting ion 43 off 56. His partner Vihari is on 10 off 31. India 97/2 in 20 overs.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Over 13: Hanuma Vihari has joined Shubman Gill in the middle. The run-flow has slowed down since Prithvi Shaw’s departure. That was some entertaining phase involving Shaw and Gill as the duo added 63 runs for the second wicket in no time, scoring boundaries in plenty. Gill has moved to 35 off 31 while Vihari is batting on 7 off 13. India 85/2

India vs Australia A 2020 2nd Tour Match Day 1 Live Score

A second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari will be India’s prime concern during their day/night first-class game against Australia A from Friday which would be the dress rehearsal for the ‘Pink Ball Test’ in Adelaide, starting December 17. Also Read - '3 Years And Onto a Lifetime Together' - Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture On Wedding Anniversary

The three-day game at the floodlight Sydney Cricket Ground will serve as proper simulation for the opening Test but the flat batting track here may not exactly be conducive for preparation considering that Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough, according to Ian Chappell, will leave around 10mm grass cover on the strip. Also Read - Will Rohit Sharma Play in Australia Test Series? NCA to Submit Final Fitness Report Today

The match, which will be streamed live, may not feature skipper Virat Kohli, who has hinted that he wants to go on with his own preparation routine before the “Battle Royale”. It could also be a tactical move to ensure that the Australians do not get a sneak peek at his long format preparation. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Picks Virat Kohli Over MS Dhoni as The Most Impactful ODI Player For India This Decade

“Playing it on and off is not my thing and I like to play the full game. I will talk to our physio and then decide on my participation,” Kohli had said after the completion of the T20 series.

For Australia, new sensation Cameron Green will get another chance to impress skipper Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer while Mitchell Swepson would hope that when the third Test is played at the SCG in the New Year, he is in consideration.

IND vs AUS A Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (captain & wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth