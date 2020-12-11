Live Updates

  • 4:43 PM IST

    India vs Australia A: WICKET! Navdeep Saini joins the fun as he gets his first wicket with Will Sutherland edging one towards the first slip to be caught by Shubman Gill. He returns without troubling the scorecard. Australia A 84/7, trail by 110 runs on Day 1 in Sydney

  • 4:39 PM IST

    WICKET! Second wicket of the innings to Jasprit Bumrah after he induces an edge from the bat of Jack Wildermuth to have him out caught behind for 12 off 17. Australia A have lost their sixth wicket now. Will Sutherland joins his captain Alex Carey in the middle. Score 86/6 in 23.4 overs, trail by 111 runs on Day 1

  • 4:33 PM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score: There seems to be some issue with the pink ball. There’s a slight delay in the proceedings. Meanwhile, Australia A have reached 79/5 with captain Alex Carey batting on 23 while Jack Wildermuth unbeaten on 8.

  • 4:12 PM IST

    Live Updates: WICKET! Beauty from Mohammed Shami. Draws Sean Abbott forward and induces an edge from the bat to have him out caugh-behind for an 11-ball duck, Australia A have lost half their side now. Australia A 56/5, trail by 138 runs on Day 1

  • 4:05 PM IST

    WICKET! Mohammed Siraj gets his first wicket of the innings as he gets rid of Nic Maddinson. The Australia A batsman pulls and skies it high to be caught by Saha. Maddinson scored 19 off34. Australia A have lost their fourth wicket now. Score 56/4 in 16 overs

  • 3:52 PM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score: After the resumption, senior paceman Mohammed Shami ran riot as he dismissed Marcus Harris and Ben Mcdermott quickly to put Australia A under pressure. It’s a good chance for the Indian bowlers to take the advantage of bowling under-lights under inexperienced Australia A batting-line up. It is going oto be crucial spell for Mohammad Siraj. Australia A 46/3 in 13 overs

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Weather Update: The rain has stopped in Sydney and the groundsmen are getting the outfield ready for the contest.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    Breaking: Cameron Green has been ruled out of the ongoing warm-up match after blow to head. He has been subbed bu Pat Rowe.

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Rain Stops Play: Oh well, it has started raining in Sydney all of a sudden, Pitch has been brought under the covers now. Australia A 36/1, trail India 158 runs in Sydney.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Meanwhile, various news agencies are reporting that Rohit has cleared the fitness test and is expected to leave for Australia on December 14 – three days before the first Test between India and Australia will start in Adelaide.

India vs Australia A 2020 2nd Tour Match Day 1 Live Score

A second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari will be India’s prime concern during their day/night first-class game against Australia A from Friday which would be the dress rehearsal for the ‘Pink Ball Test’ in Adelaide, starting December 17. Also Read - Australia Test Hopeful Cameron Green Ruled Out of Sydney Warm-Up After Blow to Head

The three-day game at the floodlight Sydney Cricket Ground will serve as proper simulation for the opening Test but the flat batting track here may not exactly be conducive for preparation considering that Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough, according to Ian Chappell, will leave around 10mm grass cover on the strip. Also Read - WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Maiden First-Class Fifty With a Six in Sydney

The match, which will be streamed live, may not feature skipper Virat Kohli, who has hinted that he wants to go on with his own preparation routine before the “Battle Royale”. It could also be a tactical move to ensure that the Australians do not get a sneak peek at his long format preparation. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Join India Squad For Australia Test Series

“Playing it on and off is not my thing and I like to play the full game. I will talk to our physio and then decide on my participation,” Kohli had said after the completion of the T20 series.

For Australia, new sensation Cameron Green will get another chance to impress skipper Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer while Mitchell Swepson would hope that when the third Test is played at the SCG in the New Year, he is in consideration.

IND vs AUS A Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (captain & wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth