Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match Live Score of IND vs AUS A 3-day match being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia A Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia A Live match, India vs Australia A Live score today, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live video, India vs Australia A Live score today match, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia A Live scorecard. You can also live a cricket blog of match 2nd Practice Match between India vs Australia A from Sydney here. Brilliant batting by Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth on a tricky surface. It’s a tough lesson for Indians who started on a bright note with the ball but once the pink ball gets soft, run-scoring becomes easy. On all three days, batting has looked comfortable if you get past roughly 30 overs. India’s all-pace attack, led by Test stalwarts Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami – found little assistance after the three early wickets. Captain Alex Carey departs for a well-made 58, part-time spinner Hanuma Vihari picked up his wicket. Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj strike early as India hurt Australia A in the second innings of the second practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, India declare on 386/4 in 2nd innings after Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari centuries in the 2nd practice Test. See the latest IND vs AUS A, India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS A Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS A Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia A Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Ashish Nehra Picks KL Rahul as Mayank Agarwal's Opening Partner For Pink-Ball Test

Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari put themselves in the reckoning for next week’s first Test with contrasting hundreds as India thoroughly dominated Australia A in the pink-ball warm-up match on Saturday. Needing 19 runs to reach his century when Jack Wildermuth commenced the second evening’s final over, Pant clobbered him for 22 runs to remain unbeaten on a blistering 103 off only 73 balls. Overall, he hit nine fours and six sixes. At the other end, Vihari laboured his way to a fine 104-run knock off 194 balls. Also staking a claim for selection is young Shubman Gill, with an elegant 65 off 78 balls and 10 sweetly-timed boundaries. Also Read - If CA Wants Steve Smith to Become Captain Then it Should Appoint Him Vice-Captain Immediately: Adam Gilchrist

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane C, Rishabh Pant wk, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020: Mitchell Starc to Rejoin Australia Squad, in Line For Selection in Adelaide Test vs India

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey C/wk, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Patrick Rowe, Harry Conway, Cameron Green.