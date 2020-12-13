Live Updates

  • 12:48 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS Practice Match LIVE: Fifty for Ben McDermott! What a way to complete his half-century, this will boost his confidence. McDermott hit three boundaries in Mohammed Shami’s over to complete his half-ton. This is top batting from Australian batsmen – both Carey and McDermott have taken the fight back to Indians. Meanwhile, Indians are desperate for a breakthrough. Australia A 138/3 & 108, need 335 runs to win vs India (194, 386/4)

  • 12:27 PM IST

    Good knock – Alex Carey!

  • 12:26 PM IST

    FIFTY for Alex Carey! It’s a good solid fightback by the Australians and their captain is leading from the front. Carey reaches the landmark with a brilliant boundary towards sweeper cover off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling. Meanwhile, the Indian pacers are desperately searching for a breakthrough. Australia A 118/3 & 108 vs India (194, 386/4)

  • 12:05 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Practice Match Live Scorecard: 2nd Session, Day 3 | We’re back for live action from Sydney Cricket Ground! Jasprit Bumrah to start with the ball, Alex Carey take the strike for the hosts. Another exciting session of cricket awaits us as India eye breakthrough early-on to break the growing stand. On the other side, Aussies will be desperate to prove a point or two with the bat after a failure in the first innings. Game on!

  • 11:42 AM IST

    It’s ‘Tea Time’ in Sydney!

  • 11:38 AM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score: Captain Carey Leads Australia A’s Fightback, Shami-Siraj Shine For India | Day 3: TEA BREAK – Australia A 89/3 (26), need 384 runs to win vs India (194, 386/4). Solid turnaround by the home side as Alex Carey (37*) and Ben McDermott (29*) knit an unbeaten 64-run stand. Mohammed Shami emerged as the star performer for India with the ball, he picked up 2/13 in his 6-over spell. Mohammed Siraj also picked up a wicket in the first session of day three.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    ‘Captain Carey’ leading fight back vs India!

  • 11:05 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS Practice Match LIVE: A small solid partnership is building up between Carey and McDermott – it’s a good fightback from Australians. They have treaded with caution and knitted a crucial stand just before the tea break on day 3 of the 2nd Tour game. A few quiet over both these batsmen have played just before the break to avoid further destruction. Australia A 83/3 & 108 vs India (194, 386/4)

  • 10:38 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Practice Match Live Scorecard: Alex Carey and Ben McDermott have taken the attack back to Indians with a flurry of boundaries in the last 4-5 overs. The inexperience of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj are showing here as they are struggling to find their lengths. But, it’s a good contest for a cricket fan who wants to see some fight between bat and ball. Australia A 51/3, 108, need 421 runs to win vs India (194, 386/4)

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Shami on fire, what a start for Indians!

IND vs AUS A 2020 Scorecard 2nd Practice Match Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match Live Score of IND vs AUS A 4-day match being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia A Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia A Live match, India vs Australia A Live score today, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live video, India vs Australia A Live score today match, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia A Live scorecard. You can also live a cricket blog of match 2nd Practice Match between India vs Australia A from Sydney here. Captain Alex Carey and Ben McDermott slam half-centuries to lead Australia A fightback versus India on day 3 of the second tour game in Sydney. Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj strike early as India hurt Australia A in the second innings of the second practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, India declare on 386/4 in 2nd innings after Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari centuries in the 2nd practice Test. See the latest IND vs AUS A, India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS A Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS A Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia A Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - Live BBL 2020 Match Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Stream Match 6: Live Match When And Where to Watch SIX vs REN Live Cricket Streaming

Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari put themselves in the reckoning for next week’s first Test with contrasting hundreds as India thoroughly dominated Australia A in the pink-ball warm-up match on Saturday. Needing 19 runs to reach his century when Jack Wildermuth commenced the second evening’s final over, Pant clobbered him for 22 runs to remain unbeaten on a blistering 103 off only 73 balls. Overall, he hit nine fours and six sixes. At the other end, Vihari laboured his way to a fine 104-run knock off 194 balls. Also staking a claim for selection is young Shubman Gill, with an elegant 65 off 78 balls and 10 sweetly-timed boundaries. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 | "Jasprit Bumrah is The Real Deal": Allan Border Claims Indian Pacer Has Taken World Cricket by Storm

LIVE UPDATES Live Score Today, AUS A 138/3, 108 vs IND (194 & 386/4) at SCG

AUS vs IND Playing XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane C, Rishabh Pant wk, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS India vs Australia A Test 2020, 2nd Practice Match: Vihari, Pant Hit Centuries; India's Lead Cross 450-Mark vs Australia A

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey C/wk, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Patrick Rowe, Harry Conway, Cameron Green.