Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match Live Score of IND vs AUS A 4-day match being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth slam hundreds as Australia A batsmen dominate India bowlers on day 3 of the second tour game in Sydney. Captain Alex Carey departs for a well-made 58, part-timer spinner Hanuma Vihari picked up his wicket. Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj strike early as India hurt Australia A in the second innings of the second practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, India declare on 386/4 in 2nd innings after Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari centuries in the 2nd practice Test.

Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari put themselves in the reckoning for next week’s first Test with contrasting hundreds as India thoroughly dominated Australia A in the pink-ball warm-up match on Saturday. Needing 19 runs to reach his century when Jack Wildermuth commenced the second evening’s final over, Pant clobbered him for 22 runs to remain unbeaten on a blistering 103 off only 73 balls. Overall, he hit nine fours and six sixes. At the other end, Vihari laboured his way to a fine 104-run knock off 194 balls. Also staking a claim for selection is young Shubman Gill, with an elegant 65 off 78 balls and 10 sweetly-timed boundaries. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020: Mitchell Starc to Rejoin Australia Squad, in Line For Selection in Adelaide Test vs India

LIVE UPDATES Live Score Today, AUS A 288/4, 108 vs IND (194 & 386/4) at SCG

AUS vs IND Playing XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane C, Rishabh Pant wk, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey C/wk, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Patrick Rowe, Harry Conway, Cameron Green.