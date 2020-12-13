Live Updates

  • 11:06 AM IST

    ‘Captain Carey’ leading fight back vs India!

  • 11:05 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS Practice Match LIVE: A small solid partnership is building up between Carey and McDermott – it’s a good fightback from Australians. They have treaded with caution and knitted a crucial stand just before the tea break on day 3 of the 2nd Tour game. A few quiet over both these batsmen have played just before the break to avoid further destruction. Australia A 83/3 & 108 vs India (194, 386/4)

  • 10:38 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Practice Match Live Scorecard: Alex Carey and Ben McDermott have taken the attack back to Indians with a flurry of boundaries in the last 4-5 overs. The inexperience of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj are showing here as they are struggling to find their lengths. But, it’s a good contest for a cricket fan who wants to see some fight between bat and ball. Australia A 51/3, 108, need 421 runs to win vs India (194, 386/4)

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Shami on fire, what a start for Indians!

  • 10:28 AM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score: OUT! Third wicket of the morning for Indians, another Aussie top-order batsman fails to leave an impact. Mohammed Siraj picked his first wicket. Maddinson had got the start but couldn’t convert it into a substantial score. India firmly on top. AUS 25/3, 108 vs IND (194, 386/4)

  • 10:10 AM IST

    OUT! Mohammed Shami picks up his second wicket of the morning, Joe Burns gone for 1. Poor from Burns and Australia. This is a fantastic start for India and especially Shami who has bowled some brilliant lines to torment the Australian batsmen. It will be a challenge for the inexperienced Aussie batsmen to counter this quality Indian attack. We’ll see how it pans up. AUS 11/2, 108, need 461 runs to win vs IND (194, 386/4)

  • 10:06 AM IST

    India draw first blood vs Australia A!

  • 10:06 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS LIVE: OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Marcus Harris for 5. Harris’ struggle at the crease is finally over. Shami has set it up nicely, bowls it on the pads on the leg side and Harris fell in the trap. Prithvi Shaw holds on to low catch and Harris has to walk back. Australia 6/1, 108, need 466 runs to win vs India (194, 386/4)

  • 9:44 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2020 Practice Match Live Scorecard: The players are out in the middle, officials have also reached the ground. It’s a beautiful sunny day to play cricket. Marcus Harris and Joe Burns are at the crease for Australia. Harris will take the strike. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for India. It’s a good chance for Indian bowlers to brush up their skills ahead of 1st Test in Adelaide.

  • 9:40 AM IST

    India vs Australia A Test Live Score and Updates: India declare their innings on 386/4 – their overnight score, lead Australia by 472 runs. For the visitors, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant smashed brilliant hundreds while, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal scored half-centuries to swell their total in the second innings. These are good signs for India ahead of their real test against a quality Australian side. India will play their first match of the four-Test series against Australia from December 17 in Adelaide.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj strike early as India hurt Australia A in the second innings of second practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Earlier, India declare on 386/4 in 2nd innings after Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari centuries in the 2nd practice Test.

Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari put themselves in the reckoning for next week’s first Test with contrasting hundreds as India thoroughly dominated Australia A in the pink-ball warm-up match on Saturday. Needing 19 runs to reach his century when Jack Wildermuth commenced the second evening’s final over, Pant clobbered him for 22 runs to remain unbeaten on a blistering 103 off only 73 balls. Overall, he hit nine fours and six sixes. At the other end, Vihari laboured his way to a fine 104-run knock off 194 balls. Also staking a claim for selection is young Shubman Gill, with an elegant 65 off 78 balls and 10 sweetly-timed boundaries. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS India vs Australia A Test 2020, 2nd Practice Match: Vihari, Pant Hit Centuries; India's Lead Cross 450-Mark vs Australia A

LIVE UPDATES Live Score Today, AUS A 83/3, 108 vs IND (194 & 386/4) at SCG

AUS vs IND Playing XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane C, Rishabh Pant wk, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read - India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match: Ton-ups Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant Shine as India Take 472-run Lead on Day 2

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey C/wk, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Patrick Rowe, Harry Conway, Cameron Green.