

















Load More

IND vs AUS A 2020 Scorecard 2nd Practice Match Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match Live Score of IND vs AUS A 4-day match being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia A Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia A Live match, India vs Australia A Live score today, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live video, India vs Australia A Live score today match, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia A Live scorecard. You can also live a cricket blog of match 2nd Practice Match between India vs Australia A from Sydney here. Ben McDermott nears hundreds to lead Australia A fightback versus India on day 3 of the second tour game in Sydney. Captain Alex Carey departs for well-made 58, part-time spinner Hanuma Vihari picked up his wicket. Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj strike early as India hurt Australia A in the second innings of the second practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, India declare on 386/4 in 2nd innings after Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari centuries in the 2nd practice Test. See the latest IND vs AUS A, India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS A Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS A Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia A Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020: Mitchell Starc to Rejoin Australia Squad, in Line For Selection in Adelaide Test vs India

Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari put themselves in the reckoning for next week’s first Test with contrasting hundreds as India thoroughly dominated Australia A in the pink-ball warm-up match on Saturday. Needing 19 runs to reach his century when Jack Wildermuth commenced the second evening’s final over, Pant clobbered him for 22 runs to remain unbeaten on a blistering 103 off only 73 balls. Overall, he hit nine fours and six sixes. At the other end, Vihari laboured his way to a fine 104-run knock off 194 balls. Also staking a claim for selection is young Shubman Gill, with an elegant 65 off 78 balls and 10 sweetly-timed boundaries. Also Read - Live BBL 2020 Match Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Stream Match 6: Live Match When And Where to Watch SIX vs REN Live Cricket Streaming

LIVE UPDATES Live Score Today, AUS A 219/4, 108 vs IND (194 & 386/4) at SCG

AUS vs IND Playing XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane C, Rishabh Pant wk, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 | "Jasprit Bumrah is The Real Deal": Allan Border Claims Indian Pacer Has Taken World Cricket by Storm

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey C/wk, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Patrick Rowe, Harry Conway, Cameron Green.