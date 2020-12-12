Live Updates

  • 1:56 PM IST

    FIFTY for Hanuma Vihar, good solid knock by India’s lower-order batsman! He has presented a strong case for himself ahead of the Adelaide Test. Along with skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the other side, Vihari can play more freely now and express himself. India 211/3 & 194, lead Australia A (108) by 297 Runs at SCG!

  • 12:58 PM IST

    India vs Australia Test Live 2nd Practice Match Scorecard OUT! Jack Wildermuth removes Mayank Agarwal for 61. Good catch by Patrick Rowe! Agarwal’s knock of 61 has come to an end. Against the run of play, this time Mayank fails to convert this into a big score. India 161/3 & 194 vs AUS A (108) at SCG!

  • 12:50 PM IST

    Mayank Agarwal makes it count here in Sydney!

  • 12:50 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS A Test: FIFTY! Mayank Agarwal reaches his half-century. The right-hander has come down hard on spinner Mitchell Swepson – 15 runs from the over. Agarwal hits Swepson for a couple of boundaries and a huge maximum. Indians are on the move here and the inexperience of the Australian bowling attack is clearly showing. India 138/2 & 194, lead Australia A (108) by 224 Runs at SCG!

  • 12:40 PM IST

    IND vs AUS A Practice Match Live Score and Updates: We’re back for the post-Tea session here at SCG! Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari are at the crease for India. Australians will try to find a breakthrough. Agarwal will start the proceedings. Will Sutherland open the attack for the home side. Off we go!

  • 11:45 AM IST

    India ahead of Australia A at the moment!

  • 11:25 AM IST

    India vs Australia A Live Practice Match Scorecard: TEA BREAK! After losing two wickets in the session, India finish the first session of day 2 of the second Tour game at 111/2. Mayank Agarwal is unbeaten on 38, while Hanuma Vihar is yet to open his account. India 111/2 & 194, Lead Australia A (108) by 197 Runs at SCG!

  • 11:14 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS A Test: OUT! Mitchell Swepson removes Shubman Gill for 65. Big wicket for Australia A! This was against the run of play and was not expected at all. Aussies will be mighty relieved. Gill was playing well and looked set for a big knock but his stay was curtailed here. India 108/2 in 25 overs & 194 vs Australia A (108)

  • 11:01 AM IST

    Fine knock by Shubman Gill!

  • 11:00 AM IST

    IND vs AUS A Practice Match Live Score and Updates: FIFTY! Shubman Gill slams a brilliant half-century to further stretch India’s lead versus Australia A at SCG. Gill reaches the landmark with an exquisite drive towards deep extra cover off Will Sutherland’s bowling. Gill will look to convert this into a big one here. India 73/1 & 194, lead Australia A (108) by 159 runs

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah headlined the opening day’s play with a maiden first-class fifty and then chipped in with a couple of wickets in an impressive bowling effort putting India in the driver’s seat against Australia in the pink ball warm-up game on Friday. With his unbeaten 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indians however came back strongly with the ball to bundle out Australia for 108 at stumps as 20 wickets fell on a curtailed when almost an hour was lost due to heavy rain. India’s four-pronged pace attack did well to intimidate Australian youngsters with short-pitched stuff as Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini got three wickets apiece. On a day when the recognised batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah, who came into the game with a Test batting average of 2.9, produced a stellar performance with the willow, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it. Also Read - IND vs AUS A Pink-Ball Practice Match: Pacers Shine as India Take 86-Run Lead on Day 1 Despite Dismissal Show From Batsmen

Earlier, after skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat, Prithvi Shaw – 40 and Shubman Gill – 43 — both 21-year-old batsmen with bright future — showed enough glimpses of why they are rated so highly by almost everyone in the Indian cricket fraternity. However, the rest of the teammates including the seasoned Rahane, failed to impress on the first day of their final tune-up before the start of the four-match Test series beginning December 17. The two specialist wicketkeepers Wriddhiman Saha – duck – and Rishabh Pant – 5 – both fell cheaply with the former failing to open his account after the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari were also dismissed cheaply. But the most distraught will be the duo of Shaw and Gill, both getting out after promising so much with their dazzling strokes and positive approach. Also Read - 2nd Tour Match, Day 1 Highlights: Shami And Saini Share Six Wickets as India Bowl Out Australia A For 108, Take 86-Run Lead

AUS vs IND SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Australia A: Matthew Wade (Captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, D”Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.