  • 5:52 PM IST

    Top knock by Rishabh Pant – 100 off just 73 balls!

  • 5:31 PM IST

    IND vs AUS A Practice Match Live Score and Updates: CENTURY! Mind-boggling stuff from Rishabh Pant. What a way to end day 2 of the second tour game. Pant smashes Jack Wildermuth for 22 runs in the final over of day two to complete his hundred. What fantastic batting by the young batsman – Pant reached the three-figure mark 73 balls. Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari end on 104. On the other hand, it was a hard day in the field for Australian bowlers. India 386/4, 194, lead Australia (108) by 472 runs at STUMPS | Vihari 104*, Pant 103*, Gill 65; Steketee 2/54

  • 5:13 PM IST

    India vs Australia Test Live 2nd Practice Match Scorecard: India on the charge at the Sydney Cricket Ground – Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant are looking ominous touch here. Indian batsmen have got a good knock here before the real test in Adelaide. IND 350/4, 194, lead AUS (108) by 436 runs at SCG!

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Hanuma Vihari brings up his A-Game vs Aussies!

  • 5:09 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS A Practice Match Score: HUNDRED! Hanuma Vihari slams a brilliant century, India are in total command. Vihari is the second Indian batsman to score a hundred in the warm-up games after vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 117 not out and 28 in the first match in Sydney. Vihari brought up his 21st first-class hundred off 188 balls in a knock that consisted of 13 boundaries. India 340/4, 194, lead Australia (108) by 426 runs at SCG!

  • 4:56 PM IST

    Pant on Fire in Sydney!

  • 4:53 PM IST

    IND vs AUS A Practice Match Live Score and Updates: FIFTY! Rishabh Pant hits half-century, he reaches the landmark in just 43 balls. He plays a counter-attacking knock and has taken te pressure back on Australians. Pant has also shown his ability to bat in such conditions. On the other hand, Hanuma Vihari is in his 90s. India 322/4, 194, lead Australia A (108) by 40 runs

  • 4:11 PM IST

    India vs Australia Test Live 2nd Practice Match Scorecard: Day 2 – Rain stopped play in Sydney! Hanuma Vihari (63) and Rishabh Pant (9) are batting at the crease for Team India. After Rahane’s wicket, it’s a good chance for Pant to prove his batting credentials on true batting surfaces like Sydney. He will try to present his case before the pink-ball Test vs Australia in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Vihari appears to be a sure-shot starter for Team India. India 249/4, 194, lead Australia (108) by 335 runs at SCG!

  • 3:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs AUS A Practice Match: OUT! Mark Steketee removes India captain Ajinkya Rahane for 38. Easy catch by Aussie wicketkeeper-captain Alex Carey. Rahane once again throw it away after getting a good start. This has been the problem with him in the recent past as he has failed to convert his starts into big scores. India 242/4, 194, lead Australia (108) 328 runs in Sydney

  • 2:10 PM IST

    Hanuma Vihari looking solid for a big-knock!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match Live Score of IND vs AUS A 4-day match being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia A Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia A Live match, India vs Australia A Live score today, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live video, India vs Australia A Live score today match, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia A Live scorecard. You can also live a cricket blog of match 2nd Practice Match between India vs Australia A from Sydney here. Hanuma Vihari slams a brilliant hundred, Rishabh Pant also completes his ton as India’s lead swell beyond the 450-mark versus Australia A in the second tour game at the SCG. Earlier, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill slam fifties for India in the 2nd Tour game against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground. See the latest IND vs AUS A, India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS A Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS A Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia A Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match: Ton-ups Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant Shine as India Take 472-run Lead on Day 2

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah headlined the opening day’s play with a maiden first-class fifty and then chipped in with a couple of wickets in an impressive bowling effort putting India in the driver’s seat against Australia in the pink ball warm-up game on Friday. With his unbeaten 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indians however came back strongly with the ball to bundle out Australia for 108 at stumps as 20 wickets fell on a curtailed when almost an hour was lost due to heavy rain. India’s four-pronged pace attack did well to intimidate Australian youngsters with short-pitched stuff as Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini got three wickets apiece. On a day when the recognised batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah, who came into the game with a Test batting average of 2.9, produced a stellar performance with the willow, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 | KL Rahul is Someone I’d Pay to Watch to Bat: Brian Lara

Earlier, after skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat, Prithvi Shaw – 40 and Shubman Gill – 43 — both 21-year-old batsmen with bright future — showed enough glimpses of why they are rated so highly by almost everyone in the Indian cricket fraternity. However, the rest of the teammates including the seasoned Rahane, failed to impress on the first day of their final tune-up before the start of the four-match Test series beginning December 17. The two specialist wicketkeepers Wriddhiman Saha – duck – and Rishabh Pant – 5 – both fell cheaply with the former failing to open his account after the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari were also dismissed cheaply. But the most distraught will be the duo of Shaw and Gill, both getting out after promising so much with their dazzling strokes and positive approach. Also Read - India vs Australia Tests: Marnus Labuschagne Ready to Open The Innings if Team Wants

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Australia A: Matthew Wade (Captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, D”Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.