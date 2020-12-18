Live Updates

  • 10:48 AM IST

    Wade deals with a ‘nasty bouncer’!

  • 10:47 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs Australia LIVE: That was nasty! Short and aimed at the batsman from Bumrah, Burns lines up for the pull but then decides to let it go through. Though he is late on it as the ball takes the chest, then the grille and lobs towards the slip cordon. The fielders claim a catch but nothing from the umpire and India too do not review. Australia 10/0 vs India (244) at Adelaide

  • 10:39 AM IST

    India vs Australia Test Live Score Today: FOUR! Mathew Wade and Australia open their account in some fashion! A back of a length ball outside off from Umesh Yadav, width offered to Wade, he punches this one through the cover region for a boundary. Australia off the mark in Adelaide. AUS 5/0 in 5 overs vs IND (244)

  • 10:22 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: SO CLOSE TO THE EDGE! Jasprit Bumrah bowls one on a length and around off, the ball just about nips away as Burns has a tentative poke at it. The ball though sneaks past the outside edge. This is fantastic bowling from India pacers – Bumrah and Umesh, two maiden overs on the trot from the vising bowlers. Australia 0/0 vs India (244) at Adelaide

  • 10:09 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs Australia LIVE: We are all in readiness to begin the Australian batting for the first innings. Their openers, Joe Burns and Matthew Wade stride out into the middle. The players of India are in a huddle and Virat Kohli is imparting some final words of wisdom before the players spread out to their respective positions. Umesh Yadav with the new ball first up for India. Three slips, FSL and a gully in place. Off we go….

  • 10:07 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Test Live Score and Updates: That brings an end to India’s innings. They would though feel that they could have added a lot more to their overnight score but it was not to be as Starc and Cummins wrapped up the tail quickly. After opting to bat, India were jolted early as they lost Shaw and Agarwal quickly but Pujara and Kohli dropped the anchor to start the revival act. The duo added 68 runs and just when it looked like Pujara-Kohli stand will go long and big, Pujara was sent back.

  • 10:00 AM IST

    Starc, Cummins wrap up India innings!

  • 9:59 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Cummins picks up the last wicket, Mohammaed Shami departs for a duck. Easiest of catches for Travis Head! A very soft dismissal and India will be disappointed that they could not do much damage at the start of Day 2! They lose their last 4 wickets for just 11 runs! On a shorter length on middle, Shami just lets his bat hang in the way and the ball lobs up towards short leg, where Head takes the simplest of catches. INDIA BOWLED OUT FOR 244. IND 244 all-out vs AUS at Adelaide Oval | Kohli 74, Starc 4/53, Cummins 3/48

  • 9:57 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs Australia LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Starc gets his fourth wicket and India are nine wickets down now! Umesh Yadav gone for 6. Yadav threw his kitchen sink at this and in that process, loses his wicket. Starc dishes a good length ball on middle and off, Yadav looks for the big stroke again as he swings his bat hard but he does not time it well as it balloons towards the mid on region. Wade, the man at mid-off, runs in, settles, and takes a very good catch. India 240/9 vs Australia

  • 9:51 AM IST

    FOUR! What an outstanding stroke! Umesh Yadav seems to want to add runs in a hurry! On a fuller length and on off from Cummins, Yadav bangs this one over mid-wicket and it crosses the ropes on a couple of bounces for a boundary. IND 240/8 in 91.4 overs vs AUS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia Day-Night Test Live Score of IND vs AUS match being played at the Adelaide Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia Live match, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live video, India vs Australia Live score today match, IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match Day-Night Test between India vs Australia from Adelaide here. Mitchell Starc 4/53 and Pat Cummins 3/49 star with the ball for Australia as they bowl out India for a modest 244 on day of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval. See the latest IND vs AUS, India vs Australia Day-Night Test 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: David Warner Hopeful of Playing Boxing Day Test

Virat Kohli’s enduring love affair with Adelaide Oval resulted in a classy 74 but his untimely run-out triggered a batting collapse as India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day/Night Test in Adelaide on Thursday. Kohli, who looked in complete command, was run out when his deputy Ajinkya Rahane backed out after calling for a single and it happened just before the second new ball was taken. From a comfortable 188 for 3, India slumped to 206 for 6 as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari – 16 – found the pace and swing generated by the pink ball under lights too hot to handle. Ravichandran Ashwin – 15 batting – and Wriddhiman saha – 9 not out – saw off the final few overs and also got a few runs. In conditions, which can’t exactly be called batting friendly, Kohli blended the right amount of caution and aggression in his 180-ball innings, showing one and all that he is a few lightyears ahead of his peers when it comes to quality batsmanship. Also Read - Pink-Ball Test, Day 1 | Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane's Wickets Provide Australia Bit of Advantage: Cheteshwar Pujara

If Cheteshwar Pujara – 43 off 160 balls – let bowlers dictate terms with an ultra-defensive approach, his skipper gave the opposition the respect it deserved but also from time to time, played those shots to drive home a point. His 88-run partnership with Rahane – 42 off 91 balls – during the final session nearly put India on even keel but fortunes tilted once Kohli was back in the pavilion. Rahane was soon snapped with the second new ball by Mitchell Starc – 2/49, easily the best bowler in action. The knock will certainly be among the Indian captain’s favourites as he hit three kinds of pull-shots to the pacers — two off Starc and one off Josh Hazlewood. One of the pulls off Starc was a check shot for which just rolled his wrists to the ball to the square leg boundary. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test: Nathan Lyon Feels Virat Kohli's Run Out Was Massive Moment on Day 1

Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.