Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 CWC Final, SCORE: Check Probable XIs
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 CWC Final, SCORE: Check Probable XIs

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: Uday Sharan and Co. will look to successfully defend the title and make it number six for India.

Updated: February 11, 2024 10:26 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live cricket score, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia U-19 WC Final live score, Ind U-19 vs Aus U-19, Ind U-19 vs Aus U-19 Live score, Ind U-19 vs Aus U-19 live updates, Ind U-19 vs Aus U-19 live score updates, Ind U-19 vs Aus U-19 live, Ind U-19 vs Aus U-19 live score, Cricket News, U-19 World Cup final live score, Cricket Live score, Live cricket score, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024.
IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: After a good run in the tournament, Uday Sharan and Co. would like to close it out on a high with a win over Australia on Sunday in Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Trending Now

Squads:
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor

Live Updates

  • Feb 11, 2024 10:26 AM IST

    Here is the probable Playing XIs of India and Australia

    India Under-19s: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, U Saharan (C), Priyanshu Moliya, S Dhas, A Rao (wk), Abhishek Murugan, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pande
    Australia Under-19s: Harry Dixon, S Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (C), Harjas Singh, R Hicks (wk), O Peake, T Campbell, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
  • Feb 11, 2024 10:24 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: Talking of the pitch in Benoni, the India skipper said that the ‘Boys in Blues’ are ready to “face all the challenges”.
    “We are very excited for the finals. Everyone’s fit and well-prepared, and a good mindset. We’ve seen the wickets. We’ve played there before, and we know quite a bit about it. We’re ready to face all the challenges,” Saharan said as quoted by ICC.
  • Feb 11, 2024 10:19 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: While speaking in the pre-match press conference, Saharan said that they have a “fit” and “well-prepared” squad ahead of the final.
  • Feb 11, 2024 9:59 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: Meanwhile, Australia clinched a thrilling 1-wicket win against Pakistan in the semi-final. Weibgen-led Aussies needed four runs in the last over and Pakistan failed to defend the target. Meanwhile, Australia are too unbeaten in their previous five matches, which will give them confidence before the final game.
  • Feb 11, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: Saharan’s had a comfortable run in the ongoing U19 World Cup and stayed unbeaten in the tournament. The ‘Boys in Blues’ mostly chose to bat first in the tournament, slowly scoring initially and then starting to smash in the death overs. In the semi-final match, they faced South Africa where they decided to field first and faced a difficult challenge with their top-order falling in front of the Proteas bowling attack.

  • Feb 11, 2024 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: On the other hand, the Aussies last won the U19 World Cup under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh in 2010. Even though they have faced off the ‘Boys in Blues’ twice but failed to clinch a single win.

  • Feb 11, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: The defending world champions emerged as one of the most successful sides in the tournament with an all-win record in the group stages and eliminators and will set sights on a sixth title in their ninth appearance in a final.

  • Feb 11, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    BCCI asks fans to wish the Indian team ahead of the final.

  • Feb 11, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final: The final will be provide an opportunity for the India colts to exact a measure of revenge from the Aussies after the senior team, led by Rohit Sharma, lost to the Baggy Greens lost the final of the 50-over showpiece event in their own backyard last year.

  • Feb 11, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup final.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.