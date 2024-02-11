By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 CWC Final, SCORE: Check Probable XIs
LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: Uday Sharan and Co. will look to successfully defend the title and make it number six for India.
LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: After a good run in the tournament, Uday Sharan and Co. would like to close it out on a high with a win over Australia on Sunday in Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
Squads:
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor
