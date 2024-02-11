Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 CWC Final, SCORE: Check Probable XIs

live

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 CWC Final, SCORE: Check Probable XIs

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: Uday Sharan and Co. will look to successfully defend the title and make it number six for India.

IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AUS U-19 Cricket World Cup Final, SCORE: After a good run in the tournament, Uday Sharan and Co. would like to close it out on a high with a win over Australia on Sunday in Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Trending Now

Squads:

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.