  • 2:07 PM IST

    The Oval, Pitch Report: The pitches in England so far have been flat, but with winds and overcast conditions bowlers have been able to extract support. The Oval wicket is also expected to behave in the same manner where the batsmen will found balls coming in easy, but the bowlers will also enjoy assistance from the condition. Chasing teams have faced difficulties on this wicket as Bangladesh almost defended 245 against a commendable Kiwi batting line-up, the other day.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    London, Weather Conditions: The weather forecast for London, on Sunday, predicts slight drizzle which might lead to few interruptions during the match. However, a complete game is expected to take place the showers will not be heavy and there is no chance of washout. The temperature is expected to hover around 15-17 degree Celcius.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to India.com’s live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and Australia.

After registering a comprehensive win in the opening match against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli will now look to lead his team for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday. Two-time World Cup winner will have to be at the top of their game to beat the team from Down Under. While both the teams look balanced in all departments, given the result of the last series where India lost, the Men in Blue would understand that they are facing one of the toughest hurdles of this tournament.

Australia, on the other hand, have won all their matches in this year’s World Cup so far. After beating Afghanistan comfortably, Aaron Finch & Co. side faced some harsh challenges from the West Indies, but they were able to successfully resist them. They now look like a side to beat in the tournament and will look to continue their winning streak.

SQUADS-

INDIA: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.