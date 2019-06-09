Live Updates

  • 11:28 PM IST

    SHIKHAR DHAWAN HAS BEEN NAMED THE MAN OF THE MATCH!

  • 11:25 PM IST

    Comprehensive win by India to get their second successive victory in this World Cup. Won an important toss, put up a high total and then bowled exceedingly well to defend.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score And Updates: OUT! In the air… taken! Three-fer for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It is the slower one on off, Zampa looks to loft it over mid off but does not get the timing right. An easy catch for Jadeja, the substitute. AUSTRALIA HAVE BEEN BOWLED OUT FOR 316! INDIA WIN THE MATCH BY 36 RUNS! Smith 69, Carey 55*, Bhuvneshwar 3/50, Bumrah 3/61

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Carey flicks this away to the leg side for a single and that is the FASTEST HALF CENTURY IN THIS WORLD CUP. Just 25 balls faced by Carey. Something to smile about for Australia. Australia 312/8 in 49 overs vs India (352/5)

  • 10:59 PM IST

    FOUR! Finally he connects. Cummins has been trying for the last couple of balls to try and guide the ball behind point. After failing in the last over, he finally connects this time, getting it behind point. Australia 295/7 in 46.4 overs, need 58 runs to win vs India (352/5)

  • 10:56 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score And Updates: OUT! NCN departs for 4, it was not his day as he failed to repeat his heroics of Nottingham. Not his day at all. Kept swinging, slashing but not connecting. Finally got a slower ball that he could connect. But sadly for him, he found Virat Kohli to perfection at deep mid-wicket. Kohli is pumped up after that catch. India edging closer to a massive win. Australia 285/7 in 46 overs vs India (352/5)

  • 10:53 PM IST

    Chahal gets another and Team India are closing in on their second victory!

    Substitute Ravindra Jadeja takes a fine catch running in off the boundary.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    FOUR! Very nicely played! Good adjustment. Carey backs away to the leg side and Bumrah angles in a short ball from around the wicket. Now, Alex initially looks to pull but at the last moment, guides it over the keeper to the third man fence!

  • 10:47 PM IST

    Excellent use of the feet! He gets to the pitch of the ball and tonks it over the bowler’s head for a biggie. 15 runs from the over. Australia 270/6 in 43 overs, need 83 runs to win vs India (352/5)

  • 10:40 PM IST

    FOUR! In the gap! Brings the sweep out, hits it in the air but in the gap at the mid-wicket region. Carey not going down without a fight.

ICC Cricket World Cup: India vs Australia, Match 14 Live Score & Updates: After registering a comprehensive win in the opening match against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli will now look to lead his team for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday. Two-time World Cup winner will have to be at the top of their game to beat the team from Down Under. While both the teams look balanced in all departments, given the result of the last series where India lost, the Men in Blue would understand that they are facing one of the toughest hurdles of this tournament. India win the toss and opt to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia, on the other hand, have won all their matches in this year’s World Cup so far. After beating Afghanistan comfortably, Aaron Finch & Co. side faced some harsh challenges from the West Indies, but they were able to successfully resist them. They now look like a side to beat in the tournament and will look to continue their winning streak.

SQUADS-

INDIA: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.