Live Updates

  • 8:13 PM IST

    FOUR! Fine way to end Powerplay 1! 19 from the final over. A length ball outside off, Finch punches this through the covers and the ball races away! 48/0 for Australia in Powerplay 1, 7 ahead than what India were at this stage. Australia 48/0 in 10 overs vs India (352/5)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: SIX! Terrific shot. The first of the run chase. A length ball, Finch picks it up in a trice and pulls it over square leg! Australia 40/0 in 9.3 overs, need 313 runs to win vs India (352/5)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    FOUR! A rare boundary for Australia. A length ball, around the middle, Warner helps it over short fine leg and the ball finds the fence. Just the third boundary of this innings.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Again on a good length and outside off, Warner covers the line of the stumps and shoulders his arms to this one. Maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    What a brilliant over from Bhuvi, just a single off it. Outside off, Finch punches it through point but a good diving stop prevents runs. Australia 18/0 in 5 overs, need 335 runs to win vs India (352/5)

  • 7:41 PM IST
    What a treat these fans were given today by Team India!

    Can they take some early wickets as they look to make it two wins from two?

  • 7:38 PM IST

    An overthrow. Outside off, David pushes this to the off side and takes off for a single. Virat Kohli charges onto the ball from extra cover, gets to the ball but is off balance while releasing the throw. It is wide off the stumps and Yuzvendra Chahal backing up from short mid-wicket cannot quite get there, parrying it to fine leg. By the time Kuldeep Yadav can get around from long leg, the second is taken.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: FOUR! Excellent shot! Warner gets going. Full and outside off, Warner drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. Australia 8/0 in 1.4 overs vs India (352/5)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    The stumps at the non-striker’s end plays as India’s 12th fielder. It saves a couple. Kumar bowls it very full and on middle, Finch creams it past the bowler. It hits the stumps at the other end and that takes the pace off the ball. Pandya from long on runs after it and pushes it back in. Australia 3/0 in 1 over vs India (352/5)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score And Updates: We are back for the chase! The Indian players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner. They need to get Australia off to a good start if they are to chase this down. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India. He will look for some swing. Will he get any? We will have to wait and see as he runs in to bowl the first ball…

ICC Cricket World Cup: India vs Australia, Match 14 Live Score & Updates: After registering a comprehensive win in the opening match against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli will now look to lead his team for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday. Two-time World Cup winner will have to be at the top of their game to beat the team from Down Under. While both the teams look balanced in all departments, given the result of the last series where India lost, the Men in Blue would understand that they are facing one of the toughest hurdles of this tournament. India win the toss and opt to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia, on the other hand, have won all their matches in this year’s World Cup so far. After beating Afghanistan comfortably, Aaron Finch & Co. side faced some harsh challenges from the West Indies, but they were able to successfully resist them. They now look like a side to beat in the tournament and will look to continue their winning streak.

SQUADS-

INDIA: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.