Live Updates

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Nasty One: Dhawan got a reality check right after hitting three boundaries as a short one from Cummins came straight to his helmet.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    Third boundary in the over: Dhawan cuts a wide short ball through point and cover for the second boundary and then cuts the next ball wide of third man for another boundary.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    Shikhar Dhawan charges to a short of the good-length ball and hits it straight for the second boundary. IND- 27/0.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    The first major sign of disturbance by bounce: It was a great bouncer from Cummins whose pace was misread by Dhawan. The ball raced past his shoulders and straight to the keeper. The Australians appeal but nothing from the umpire. IND- 22/0.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    End of 6th Over: Starc, on the end, is maintaining his tight length as Indian openers tackle him cautiously. IND- 21/0

  • 3:21 PM IST

    First Boundary: Shikhar Dhawan lashes on to a good length delivery from Cummins. The ball kept low and Dhawan had no problem in hitting it on his front foot.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    End of 4th Over; The fourth over has ended with India’s board reading 11/0. The Men in Blue still in search for their first boundary.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    Shikhar Dhawan is finding it hard to tackle Mitchell Starc’s variations.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    End of 3rd Over: IND- 9/0.

  • 3:12 PM IST

    Brilliant save: A short of the full-length ball from Cummins and Sharma slashes it hard to point. But, a quick Glenn Maxwell was there to save a genuine boundary.

ICC Cricket World Cup: India vs Australia, Match 14 Live Score & Updates: After registering a comprehensive win in the opening match against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli will now look to lead his team for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday. Two-time World Cup winner will have to be at the top of their game to beat the team from Down Under. While both the teams look balanced in all departments, given the result of the last series where India lost, the Men in Blue would understand that they are facing one of the toughest hurdles of this tournament. India win the toss and opt to bat first.

Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia, on the other hand, have won all their matches in this year’s World Cup so far. After beating Afghanistan comfortably, Aaron Finch & Co. side faced some harsh challenges from the West Indies, but they were able to successfully resist them. They now look like a side to beat in the tournament and will look to continue their winning streak.

SQUADS-

INDIA: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.