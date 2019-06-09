Live Updates

  • 6:42 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score And Updates: SIX! That’s right out of the screws, Dhoni punishes Starc with a big booming maximum. IND 331/3 in 48.1 overs vs AUS

  • 6:38 PM IST

    FOUR! Stoinis bowls it short, Dhoni looks to pull but gets an edge on it. The ball goes to the left of the keeper. Carey goes for the catch but does not get there and the ball races away behind him for a boundary. India 325/3 in 47.4 overs vs Australia

  • 6:35 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: SIX! How beautiful was that? Probably the shot of the day! Starc bowls it very full on off, Kohli leans into it and just lifts it over covers. The ball carries all the way over the fence. Ideal start to the over for India. India 307/3 in 46.2 overs vs Australia

  • 6:30 PM IST

    OUT! Pat Cummins removes Hardik Pandya for 48. No fifty for Pandya but an excellent cameo from him comes to an end. Made use of the life he got brilliantly. Cummins bowls a low full toss. Not always easy to get those away. Pandya looks to go over mid-off but it goes off the toe-end. Finch there completes an easy catch. Australia will be relieved to see the back of Pandya as they were just not sure where to bowl to him. Could easily make a difference of 10 runs to the final total. India 301/3 in 46 overs vs Australia

  • 6:28 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya made most of the conditions at Oval as he bludgeoned Aussie bowlers to all parts of the ground!

  • 6:24 PM IST

    SIX! Right off the middle and that goes all the way! Starc misses the yorker by a little and Kohli makes him pay. He drags it from outside off and hits it over the mid-wicket fence. India 290/2 in 44.4 overs vs Australia

  • 6:15 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: SIX! That is dead straight, absolutely dead straight! Brings up the 50-run stand in style and it has come up in very quick time. The two need to continue in the same manner for India. Full and on middle, Pandya lifts it over the bowler’s head and it goes all the way. India 273/2 in 43.2 overs vs Australia

  • 6:11 PM IST

    SIX! Pandya has hit it right off the middle. Tossed up on middle and leg, Hardik heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. India 267/2 in 43 overs vs Australia

  • 6:03 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: SIX! There goes Hardik Pandya! He brings the slog sweep out and connects well. It sails into the mid-wicket stand for a biggie. India 245/2 in 40.5 overs vs Australia

  • 6:00 PM IST

    FIFTY! Virat Kohli slams his 50th ODI half-century. The Indian run machine scores his first half ton of this World Cup. He works this through mid-wicket and takes one. Raises his bat casually. He knows only half the job is done. India 238/2 in 40.3 overs vs Australia

ICC Cricket World Cup: India vs Australia, Match 14 Live Score & Updates: After registering a comprehensive win in the opening match against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli will now look to lead his team for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday. Two-time World Cup winner will have to be at the top of their game to beat the team from Down Under. While both the teams look balanced in all departments, given the result of the last series where India lost, the Men in Blue would understand that they are facing one of the toughest hurdles of this tournament. India win the toss and opt to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia, on the other hand, have won all their matches in this year’s World Cup so far. After beating Afghanistan comfortably, Aaron Finch & Co. side faced some harsh challenges from the West Indies, but they were able to successfully resist them. They now look like a side to beat in the tournament and will look to continue their winning streak.

SQUADS-

INDIA: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.