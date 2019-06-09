Live Updates

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Most 100+ partnerships in ICC ODI tournaments

    6 A Gilchrist – M Hayden
    6 R Sharma – S Dhawan
    5 T Dilshan – K Sangakkra
    4 H Gibbs – G Kirsten

  • 5:11 PM IST

    FOUR! Dhawan would have had his heart in his mouth for a moment though. Short and outside off, Dhawan looks to uppercut but the ball goes off the bottom just past Carey and down to the third man fence. Into the 90s now is Dhawan. India 163/1 in 28.3 overs vs Australia

  • 5:02 PM IST

    FOUR! Up and over. Length ball outside off, Kohli throws his bat at it and hits it over point for a boundary. 150 comes up for India with that. IND 153/1 in 27 overs vs AUS

  • 4:59 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score And Updates: FOUR! This time over mid on, Dhawan has picked bones out of Zampa in this over – 11 of it! Picked his spot to perfection. Dances down the track does not get to the pitch of the ball but still goes ahead with the shot. Manages to get it just over mid-on and it trickles away. India 147/1 in 26 overs vs Australia

  • 4:54 PM IST

    2000+ ODI runs vs Australia:

    3077 S Tendulkar (Avg 44.59)
    2262 D Haynes (40.39)
    2187 V Richards (50.86)
    2037 R SHARMA (62.68)

  • 4:46 PM IST

    OUT! Nathan Coulter-Nile removes Rohit Sharma for 57. Finally, Australia have a breakthrough! Nathan Coulter-Nile has provided Finch with the big, big scalp of Rohit Sharma. Back of a length ball on off, Sharma looks to cut but the ball raises onto him. He gets a feather on it and the ball goes to the right of Carey. India 127/1 in 22.4 overs vs Australia

  • 4:38 PM IST

    FOUR! Rohit gets to his half-century in style, India are piling on Australia’s misery at the moment! Short and wide outside off from Starc, Rohit slaps it through cover-point and it races away. His 42nd ODI half ton. He has continued from where he left off against South Africa. He looks all set to make it two tons in a row. IND 115/0 in 20.2 overs vs AUS

  • 4:30 PM IST

    100-run stand up between Rohit and Dhawan! This is an ideal start for the Indians. The openers have laid the foundation for a big score. The milestone is achieved by flicking it down to fine leg for one. India 100/0 in 19 overs vs Australia

  • 4:29 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: Fifty for Shikhar Dhawan! His 28th in ODIs! A very well crafted innings till now. He started off slowly but now is getting into his own. He will be aiming for a big one now. He gets there by pushing this full toss to mid off and getting to the other end.

  • 4:17 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have given India a solid start in the crunch game vs Australia!

ICC Cricket World Cup: India vs Australia, Match 14 Live Score & Updates: After registering a comprehensive win in the opening match against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli will now look to lead his team for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday. Two-time World Cup winner will have to be at the top of their game to beat the team from Down Under. While both the teams look balanced in all departments, given the result of the last series where India lost, the Men in Blue would understand that they are facing one of the toughest hurdles of this tournament. India win the toss and opt to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia, on the other hand, have won all their matches in this year’s World Cup so far. After beating Afghanistan comfortably, Aaron Finch & Co. side faced some harsh challenges from the West Indies, but they were able to successfully resist them. They now look like a side to beat in the tournament and will look to continue their winning streak.

SQUADS-

INDIA: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.