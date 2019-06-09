Live Updates

  • 9:34 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: Leading edge but just over! Khawaja looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge and over the bowler for two. Australia 153/2 in 29 overs vs India (352/5)

  • 9:27 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal strikes. David Warner slow and steady knock comes to an end at the score of 56.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score And Updates: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal removes David Warner for 56. Caught! Warner’s torturous innings comes to an end. He was never looking comfortable in his 84-ball stay and has eventually been relieved off the pain. Tossed up, around middle and leg, Warner comes down the track and looks to flick it over the leg side. The connection is decent but the power is not enough to take the ball beyond the boundary. Easy catch for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. That will hurt Australia’s chances as per the DLS method. Australia 133/2 in 24.4 overs vs India (352/5)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    FOUR! Terrific shot. Full and outside off, Smith gets down and slog sweeps it powerfully over mid-wicket! 14 from the over! Australia 122/1 in 23 overs vs India (352/5)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    Nice shot. Full and outside off, Smith comes down the track and sends it sailing over mid-wicket! 50-RUN STAND COMES UP! Australia 114/1 in 22.3 overs vs India (352/5)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates: FIFTY! David Warner completes his half-century, Australia still in the hunt in massive chase against India. Australia 107/1 in 21.4 overs vs India (352/5)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    It has gone extremely dark and the breeze has picked up as well. The floodlights have been switched on too. Looks like a rain interruption is inevitable.

  • 8:48 PM IST

    DRINKS BREAK. Nothing much to choose between the two teams at this stage. But India had not lost a wicket at this point of time. There were 81/0 and Australia might take heart from the fact that Warner is slowly opening up his arms. The Indian bowling has been superb and nothing has been given freely. The Aussies have their work cut out. 278 needed from 204 balls.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    And, India get their first breakthrough! Body blow to the Australian as skipper Aaron Finch departs!

  • 8:38 PM IST

    FOUR, NO BALL! Hardik oversteps and bowls a short ball, right at the head of Warner. The southpaw pulls, but with his eyes closed. The ball rockets away to the square leg fence. AUS 73/1 in 15.2 overs vs IND (352/5)

ICC Cricket World Cup: India vs Australia, Match 14 Live Score & Updates: After registering a comprehensive win in the opening match against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli will now look to lead his team for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday. Two-time World Cup winner will have to be at the top of their game to beat the team from Down Under. While both the teams look balanced in all departments, given the result of the last series where India lost, the Men in Blue would understand that they are facing one of the toughest hurdles of this tournament. India win the toss and opt to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia, on the other hand, have won all their matches in this year’s World Cup so far. After beating Afghanistan comfortably, Aaron Finch & Co. side faced some harsh challenges from the West Indies, but they were able to successfully resist them. They now look like a side to beat in the tournament and will look to continue their winning streak.

INDIA: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.