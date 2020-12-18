

















IND vs AUS 2020 Test Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia Day-Night Test Live Score of IND vs AUS match being played at the Adelaide Cricket Ground. See the latest India vs Australia Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live Score, India vs Australia Live match, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live video, India vs Australia Live score today match, IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match Day-Night Test between India vs Australia from Adelaide here. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 4/55 and Umesh Yadav takes 3/40 India take crucial 53 runs lead over Australia on day 2 of the second Test in Adelaide. Ashwin picked up three wickets including the big wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head to put India in command versus Australia in the day-night Test on day 2. Earlier, Mitchell Starc 4/53 and Pat Cummins 3/49 star with the ball for Australia as they bowl out India for a modest 244 on day of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval. See the latest IND vs AUS, India vs Australia Day-Night Test 2020 Live Score, IND vs AUS Day-Night Test 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and IND vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - 'Welcome to Have Your Child in Australia' - Brett Lee to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s enduring love affair with Adelaide Oval resulted in a classy 74 but his untimely run-out triggered a batting collapse as India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day/Night Test in Adelaide on Thursday. Kohli, who looked in complete command, was run out when his deputy Ajinkya Rahane backed out after calling for a single and it happened just before the second new ball was taken. From a comfortable 188 for 3, India slumped to 206 for 6 as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari – 16 – found the pace and swing generated by the pink ball under lights too hot to handle. Ravichandran Ashwin – 15 batting – and Wriddhiman saha – 9 not out – saw off the final few overs and also got a few runs. In conditions, which can’t exactly be called batting friendly, Kohli blended the right amount of caution and aggression in his 180-ball innings, showing one and all that he is a few lightyears ahead of his peers when it comes to quality batsmanship. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test: Glenn McGrath Lashes Out at Australian Batsmen's Defensive Approach on Day 2

Live Cricket Score Today, IND 9/1 & 244 vs AUS (191) – STUMPS at Adelaide Oval

If Cheteshwar Pujara – 43 off 160 balls – let bowlers dictate terms with an ultra-defensive approach, his skipper gave the opposition the respect it deserved but also from time to time, played those shots to drive home a point. His 88-run partnership with Rahane – 42 off 91 balls – during the final session nearly put India on even keel but fortunes tilted once Kohli was back in the pavilion. Rahane was soon snapped with the second new ball by Mitchell Starc – 2/49, easily the best bowler in action. The knock will certainly be among the Indian captain’s favourites as he hit three kinds of pull-shots to the pacers — two off Starc and one off Josh Hazlewood. One of the pulls off Starc was a check shot for which just rolled his wrists to the ball to the square leg boundary. Also Read - Australia vs India Test 2020: Ricky Ponting Feels Nathan Lyon Will be Massive Threat For India in Test Series

Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.