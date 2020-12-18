Live Updates

  • 3:35 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs Australia LIVE: DROPPED! Another one goes down! This one though was tough. Saha was running backwards and the ball was really swirling. It is short and on middle. Starc looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over the keeper who runs back. He is never comfortable under it. He then dives to his left and tries to take it with one hand but spills it. Two taken. Australia 136/7 in 59 overs vs India (244)

  • 3:16 PM IST

    India vs Australia 1st Test Live Score and Updates: DROPPED AND FOUR! Mayank Agarwal is the culprit this time! India have not had the best of days in the field today! This is short and on the middle. Paine pulls it flat and uppishly towards deep square leg. Agarwal runs to his right and looks to take it with a jump but the ball bursts through. It seems like he has saved a boundary by diving but replays show that the ball has touched the ropes. AUS 121/7 in 56 overs vs IND (244)

  • 3:10 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Umesh Yadav grabs another one, Pat Cummins gone for a duck. Cummins walks back after doing not much to harm the bowling of India! Ends the over with a bang too, Umesh! Dishes a short ball on middle from Umesh, takes Cummins completely by surprise and he looks to fend this one away. But the ball takes the shoulder of the bat and goes up towards the slip cordon. Rahane, there, is as safe as house and he takes an easy catch. Australia 111/7 in 54 overs vs India (244)

  • 3:03 PM IST

    OUT! LBW! Umesh Yadav removes Marnus Labuschagne for 47. Umesh gets his first wicket of the game and Labuschagne is walking back slowly to the shed! The batting by Australia is falling apart and their set batter is back now. India are doing really well to scalp the wickets at regular intervals and the Aussies are on the back foot now. He is also just short of his 50. Fullish length ball on middle and leg, Marnus looks to work this to the leg side but misses to get rapped on the pads. There is a loud appeal and the umpire nods and raises his finger. AUS 111/6 vs IND (244) at Adelaide!

  • 3:02 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs Australia LIVE: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from skipper’s blade – Tim Paine! Stand and deliver from the skipper! Short of a length ball outside the off pole, Paine gets on top of the bounce and punches this one through point for a boundary. The Aussies are getting a move on, by the looks of things. Australia 111/5 in 53 overs vs IND (244)

  • 2:50 PM IST

    Various shades of ‘Marnus Labuschagne’!

  • 2:49 PM IST

    FOUR! Punched! Tim Paine is looking to dispatch the balls that he thinks he can! A short of a length ball outside off from Umesh Yadav, Paine slashes this one through point for a boundary. 100 up for the hosts as well.

  • 2:43 PM IST

    India vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Day 2, Session 3 | We are back for the final session of Day 2 in Adelaide. The Indian players are out in the middle. Marnus Labuschagne and Tim Paine will resume their innings for Australia. Ravichandran Ashwin will start the proceedings for the final session. One slip, leg slip, and the first slip in place, off we go…

  • 2:34 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: With the lights coming in later on in the innings, batting can become quite hard and Indians will be looking to wrap things up towards the end of the day. Who comes out on top? Will the duo of Labuschagne and Paine show resilience and fight it out till the end of the day or will the bowling attack of India make small work of the remaining batters? All the answers will be found after the Tea Break. Join us on the other side.

  • 2:22 PM IST

    That will be Tea on Day 2 of the first Test!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia Day-Night Test Live Score of IND vs AUS match being played at the Adelaide Cricket Ground. Umesh Yadav removes Marnus Labuschagne for 47 as India jolt Australia in the final session of day 2 in Adelaide. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets including the big wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head to put India in command versus Australia on of day 2 of the day-night Test in Adelaide. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two important wickets of Australia openers Joe Burns and Mathew Wade as India take command in the day-night Test on day 2 in Adelaide. Earlier, Mitchell Starc 4/53 and Pat Cummins 3/49 star with the ball for Australia as they bowl out India for a modest 244 on day of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval. Also Read - Australia vs India Test 2020: Ricky Ponting Feels Nathan Lyon Will be Massive Threat For India in Test Series

Virat Kohli’s enduring love affair with Adelaide Oval resulted in a classy 74 but his untimely run-out triggered a batting collapse as India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day/Night Test in Adelaide on Thursday. Kohli, who looked in complete command, was run out when his deputy Ajinkya Rahane backed out after calling for a single and it happened just before the second new ball was taken. From a comfortable 188 for 3, India slumped to 206 for 6 as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari – 16 – found the pace and swing generated by the pink ball under lights too hot to handle. Ravichandran Ashwin – 15 batting – and Wriddhiman saha – 9 not out – saw off the final few overs and also got a few runs. In conditions, which can’t exactly be called batting friendly, Kohli blended the right amount of caution and aggression in his 180-ball innings, showing one and all that he is a few lightyears ahead of his peers when it comes to quality batsmanship. Also Read - India vs Australia: Will Sydney Test be Cancelled After Fresh Coronavirus Outbreak?

Live Cricket Score Today, AUS 146/8 vs IND (244) at Adelaide Oval

If Cheteshwar Pujara – 43 off 160 balls – let bowlers dictate terms with an ultra-defensive approach, his skipper gave the opposition the respect it deserved but also from time to time, played those shots to drive home a point. His 88-run partnership with Rahane – 42 off 91 balls – during the final session nearly put India on even keel but fortunes tilted once Kohli was back in the pavilion. Rahane was soon snapped with the second new ball by Mitchell Starc – 2/49, easily the best bowler in action. The knock will certainly be among the Indian captain’s favourites as he hit three kinds of pull-shots to the pacers — two off Starc and one off Josh Hazlewood. One of the pulls off Starc was a check shot for which just rolled his wrists to the ball to the square leg boundary. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Dinner Report: Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Australia Openers to Bring India Back in The Game on Day 2

Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.