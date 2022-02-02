LIVE IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Semi Final Live Score and Match Updates 

Barbados: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Under-19 world cup semi-final ODI match between India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.Also Read - India vs Australia, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018: Live Streaming And Telecast Details of IND U19 vs AUS U19

It is the third time India and Australia will be up against each other in the Under-19 World Cup qualifier. In 2018, Prithvi Shaw-led Team India battered Australia in the final in New Zealand. Two years later, India’s pace battery ended their opposition in the quarter-finals. However, in this case, the game is in the middle: the semi-final. In India, riding so far has been easy on the field but difficult. However, in view of the inevitability of Covid-19 impulsiveness throughout the tournament, whatever XI was designed to look like a unified unit, the representatives of India were unable to point out any obvious weaknesses. However, Australia’s campaign is exactly the same as India’s, where the top order combined with a fast-bowling attack that leads the team to the final four; the only thing, however, was their loss against a tough Sri Lanka, which India will be well aware of.

Team Squads

India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Siddarth Yadav, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Nishant Sindhu, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Garv Sangwan

Australia U19 Squad: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly(c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell(w), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Harkirat Bajwa, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Live Updates

  • 10:11 PM IST

    IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: SIX! Brilliant hit straight over the long-on boundary for a six by Dinesh. Another SIX! India brings up 290. Brilliance from Dinesh and Nishant. 27 runs off the 50th over. India on top. Incredible India.

  • 10:09 PM IST

    IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Whitney has been deposited for FOUR and a SIX from the first two deliveries. India are on course for 280 run total in the first innings.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: OUT! Brilliant yorker from Salzmann. Hangargekar was looking for a big heeve and gets his stump uprooted. FOUR! Slower bouncer from Salzmann, however, played really well by Dinesh. India 267-5 after 49.1 overs.

  • 10:00 PM IST

    IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: THROW THAT BACK!!!! SIX! Hangargekar just plummets it over the roof. What a strike from the young man. Just a single from the last ball off the 48th over. India 257-4 after 48 overs.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: FOUR! Hangargekar Strikes it over covers boundary for a boundary. His ability to hit a long ball has been noticed by cricket fans around the world when he five sixes against Uganda. India can still look to get 270-280. A total like that is always difficult to chase for the opposition and that too in a semi-final.

  • 9:53 PM IST

    IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: New batters Nishant Sandhu and Hangargekar are finding it difficult to strike as they have just come in. Just one run in the 47th over. Well bowled by Salzmann. India 242-4 after 47 overs.

  • 9:50 PM IST

    IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: OUT! Unlucky Yash Dhull departs after scoring a brlliant hundred. He was unlucky to get out that way. OUT! What a catch! Rasheed is standing his ground. He wants to get to his hundred. 3rd umpire has a tough task on his hand. 3rd umpire says it is OUT! Shaik Rasheed departs after a blinder 94(108). India 241/4 after 46 overs.

  • 9:34 PM IST

    IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: 7 overs left in the match. India should look to promote Rajvardhan Hangargekar in case a wicket falls. Both these batters have been tremendous, however, they must have been tired as they are batting for more 2.5 hours continuously. SIX! Tired? What’s that? Rasheed flicks it over mid-on boundary for a maximum. India 218-2 after 44 overs.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Have Australia missed a trick by bowling a lot of spin in the middle overs. FOUR! Pulled powerfully through mid-wicket for a boundary! Eight overs left in the innings and Indian batters will look for brutal shots in order to reach 250!!! India 205-2 after 42.2 overs.

  • 9:19 PM IST

    IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: HOWLER!!! What on earth are Australian fielders doing at the moment. Pressure is definitely hampering their thoughts. This was an easy run-out. Simply not acceptable for a side who is considered brilliant at fielding. Just as we speak, FOUR! Smashed over mid-wicket for a boundary. India 190-2 after 40.2 overs.