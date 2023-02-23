Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, Women's T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Australia Beat India By 5 Runs; Qualify For FINAL
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, Women's T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Australia Beat India By 5 Runs; Qualify For FINAL

LIVE India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Score: Richa Perishes, Deepti Key For Final Flourish. 

Published: February 23, 2023 9:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Score: Injury Hit India Look to Defy Odds Against Favourites Australia.

LIVE| India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Cape Town: Thanks to a big finish from Meg Lanning (49 off 34 balls), Australia post a mammoth 172 for four against India in semi-final 1 at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday. India would hope for a good start chasing a mammoth 173 to make the final.

Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Australia have won this match by 5 runs. India players leave the ground with dejected faces. IND 167/8 (20)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: That’s it!! India have lost the game!!! Australia are through to the FINAL.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: OUT!! Sneh Rana dismissed at the last ball of the 19th over!! India now need 16 to win!!! IND 157/7 (19)

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Just 2 overs remaining, India need 20 runs to book a ticket in the final!!

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: After 17 overs, India are now at 142/6. 31 required in the last 18 balls. Can India do it?? IND 142/6 (17)

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: OUT!!! Richa Ghosh departs!! Darcie Brown picks her second wicket of the game!! Now the game has taken a full turn. India was leading and now Australia have firm grip of the game. IND 135/6 (16)

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: OUT!! Oh no! Is it the beginning of the end??!!! Harmanpreet’s gone!!! Even though she has done most of the job, but still 39 runs is required in the last 30 balls. Deepti Sharma is the new batter and now she has to take her team all the way along with Richa Ghosh. IND 134/5 (15)

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: FIFTY for Harmanpreet!!! It has been a captain’s knock so far was the India skipper. She came at time when her side was reeling and what an innings she has orchestrated. India are now literally running away with the game. IND 133/5 (14.4)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: 13 runs coming from the over!! Harmanpreet inch closer to her half-century. The captain has so far delivered under pressure and now has to take her team over the finishing line. 14 overs gone, India now stand at 124/4. IND 124/4 (14)

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: It was a tidy over for the Australians but they have squandered a glorious chance to remove Harmanpreet. The Indian captain was dropped on at 37 by Darcie Brown. Big lifeline for the Indians and they should make full use of it. IND 111/4 (13)

