Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Shafali Departs Early; Yastika Joins Smriti
live

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Shafali Departs Early; Yastika Joins Smriti

LIVE India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Score: Mooney, Lanning Power Australia to 172/4. Get the latest updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the semi-final 1 match between India and Australia. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: February 23, 2023 8:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India Women vs Australia Women, India Women vs Australia Women news, India Women vs Australia Women Updates, India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming, India Women vs Australia Women Latest Updates, Women's T20 World Cup, Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Women's T20 World Cup live streaming, Women's T20 World Cup latest updates, India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Score, India Women vs Australia Women Free On Hostar, India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Free, IND-W vs AUS-W, IND-W vs AUS-W News, IND-W vs AUS-W Updates, IND-W vs AUS-W Pics, IND-W vs AUS-W Latest News, IND-W vs AUS-W Latest Updates, IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming, IND-W vs AUS-W in T20 World Cup 2023, IND-W vs AUS-W Free Live Streaming, IND-W vs AUS-W Live Free, IND-W vs AUS-W Live Updates, IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, IND-W vs AUS-W Venue, Ind vs AUS, IND vs AUS Live Streaming, India Vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreer Kaur
LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Score: Injury Hit India Look to Defy Odds Against Favourites Australia.

LIVE| India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Cape Town: Thanks to a big finish from Meg Lanning (49 off 34 balls), Australia post a mammoth 172 for four against India in semi-final 1 at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday. India would hope for a good start chasing a mammoth 173 to make the final.

Also Read:

Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Live Updates

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Yastika Bhatia has joined Smriti Mandhana at the crease as India are now at 15/1 after 2 overs of play. IND 15/1 (2)

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: OUT!!! The Australians have strike early and they have taken out the U-19 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma out of the equation! Megan Schutt claims the wicket. AUS 11/1 (1.4)

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: 10 runs coming from the first over and the Indians are off to a perfect start, just what the doctor ordered for them. India need to be calculative in their shot-making. AUS 10/0 (1)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana open innings for India. Ashleigh Gardener has the new ball for Australia. Let’s Play!

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Beth Mooney at Mid-Innings | At the start of the day, we would have taken that (total). We weren’t really too sure what the conditions would look like given it is a new wicket, but we are pretty happy with that and probably have to bowl well. She is hitting it nicely and threatening to do that for a little while, nice to see her hit a few at the end when we needed them. It was nice to hit a few more out of the middle than I have previously, thought the Indian bowlers bowled extremely well upfront and to come out unscathed in the powerplay was a good effort. It was a bit inconsistent (the bounce) in the powerplay, if we bowl really hopefully we can restrict them early in the powerplay and get a few wickets. We got some world-class bowlers and hopefully they can get the job done for us.

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: After another single, Lanning smashed a maximum to end the innings on a high!! Australia reach 172 and now they have a mountain to climb! Lanning unfortunately missed out the fifty by a run. AUS 172/4 (20)

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Just a run now. Renuka has come back strongly in the next two balls.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Renuka makes it up for the loose deliveries and bowls a dot.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: FOUR!!! Lanning on fire! 10 runs from first two balls!

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: First ball of the over and it’s a SIX from Lanning. Renuka Singh not the best of starts!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 23, 2023 8:13 PM IST

Updated Date: February 23, 2023 8:16 PM IST

More Stories