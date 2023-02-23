Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Shafali Departs Early; Yastika Joins Smriti

live

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Shafali Departs Early; Yastika Joins Smriti

LIVE India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Score: Mooney, Lanning Power Australia to 172/4. Get the latest updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the semi-final 1 match between India and Australia. Check LIVE Streaming details.

LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Score: Injury Hit India Look to Defy Odds Against Favourites Australia.

LIVE| India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Cape Town: Thanks to a big finish from Meg Lanning (49 off 34 balls), Australia post a mammoth 172 for four against India in semi-final 1 at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday. India would hope for a good start chasing a mammoth 173 to make the final.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.