LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Shafali Departs Early; Yastika Joins Smriti
LIVE India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Score: Mooney, Lanning Power Australia to 172/4. Get the latest updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the semi-final 1 match between India and Australia. Check LIVE Streaming details.
LIVE| India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
Cape Town: Thanks to a big finish from Meg Lanning (49 off 34 balls), Australia post a mammoth 172 for four against India in semi-final 1 at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday. India would hope for a good start chasing a mammoth 173 to make the final.
Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
