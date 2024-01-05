Home

Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: India Eye Early Breakthrough

Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: India Eye Early Breakthrough

Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Australia Women's 1st T20I.

Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score

Live India vs Australia Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: After losing the ODI series by 3-0, the Harmanpreet-led Indian Cricket team will seek revenge in the T20Is which will start from January 05 (Today). The whole T20I series will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Team India have won the Test match against this Australian team. Australia are currently the table topper in the T20I rankings for women’s cricket. The team has won 23 clashes out of 31 outings against India.

IND-W vs AUS-W Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

