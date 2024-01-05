Top Recommended Stories

Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: India Eye Early Breakthrough

Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Australia Women's 1st T20I.

Updated: January 5, 2024 7:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score

Live India vs Australia Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: After losing the ODI series by 3-0, the Harmanpreet-led Indian Cricket team will seek revenge in the T20Is which will start from January 05 (Today). The whole T20I series will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Team India have won the Test match against this Australian team. Australia are currently the table topper in the T20I rankings for women’s cricket. The team has won 23 clashes out of 31 outings against India.

IND-W vs AUS-W Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Live Updates

  • Jan 5, 2024 7:01 PM IST
    Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: Healy and Mooney are at the crease. Healy is on strike. Renuka Singh will start the proceedings for India.
  • Jan 5, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: The anthems are done and it’s followed by a mini light-show.

  • Jan 5, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    The national anthem begins…

  • Jan 5, 2024 6:54 PM IST

    Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: Both teams are making their way into the ground for the first T20I. The clash will start in less than five minutes from now..

  • Jan 5, 2024 6:39 PM IST
    Here is the playing XIs for both teams:


    India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu
    Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
  • Jan 5, 2024 6:37 PM IST

    Live Ind vs Aus Women 1st T20I Cricket Score: Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of making 3000 runs. The star batter is just two runs away from reaching the milestone.

  • Jan 5, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    Boundaries for the 1st T20I between India and Australia: 56m and 63m square boundaries, 70m down the ground.

  • Jan 5, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Alyssa Healy at Toss: We’re not too fussed, probably looking to bowl first too. We’ve got a strong batting line-up. We have a lot of experience in the group so everyone knows what they’re doing. Darcy Brown and Kim Garth are coming in.

  • Jan 5, 2024 6:32 PM IST
    Harmanpreet Kaur at Toss: We’re going to bowl first. We’re going in with 4 seamers and 2 spinners, want to use this opportunity and bowl first. This is the right opportunity for us to try some things. No new faces. We just want to go in with the same intent and play positively, we’ve played some good cricket in the past month and want to take confidence from that.
  • Jan 5, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    India have won the toss and opted to field first. Team India is going with 4 seamers and 2 spinners.

