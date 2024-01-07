Home

LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Aus-W Elect To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women’s cricket team is all set to take on Alyssa Healy’s Australia side in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on December 7. The hosts are already leading the series 1-0 and would like to seal the series 2-0 to avenge the loss in the ODI series. On the other hand, it is a must-win game for the Australian team in order to save this series.

IND-W vs AUS-W Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

