Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Aus-W Elect To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
live

LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Aus-W Elect To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

LIVE UPDATES Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Stay tuned at India.com for all the live updates from IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match

Updated: January 7, 2024 6:51 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

IND vs AUS, India vs Australia Women, India vs Australia Women News, India vs Australia Women Updates, India vs Australia Women Live Score, India vs Australia Women 2nd t20I score, India vs Australia Women 2nd T20I live score, Live Score of India vs Australia Women, IND vs AUS WOmen Live Score, IND vs AUS Women, IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, India vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, Live Cricket Score, Live Cricket Updates, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur,
IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I

LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women’s cricket team is all set to take on Alyssa Healy’s Australia side in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on December 7. The hosts are already leading the series 1-0 and would like to seal the series 2-0 to avenge the loss in the ODI series. On the other hand, it is a must-win game for the Australian team in order to save this series.

Trending Now

IND-W vs AUS-W Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Live Updates

  • Jan 7, 2024 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: The match will start in a few minutes. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will once again try to give the team a good start.

  • Jan 7, 2024 6:39 PM IST

  • Jan 7, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Australia Women (Playing XI) – Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

  • Jan 7, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: India Women (Playing XI) – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu

  • Jan 7, 2024 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur – This wicket is better than the previous one. Batting first will give a good opportunity to set a good total. In the last game Shafali and Smriti played well. They gave us an idea about how the pitch was behaving and the areas we can target, that’s still on the back of my mind.

  • Jan 7, 2024 6:33 PM IST
    LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Alyssa Healy – We will have a bowl. A bit of dew, was hard to defend the other night. Tonight it’s going to be important to start off well with the ball. Need to make sure we get everything right. Just want to play well. Garth is in for Brown.
  • Jan 7, 2024 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Australia Women win the toss and elect to bowl first.

  • Jan 7, 2024 6:29 PM IST

  • Jan 7, 2024 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: The toss will take place soon. Team winning toss is likely going to field first.

  • Jan 7, 2024 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates Ind vs Aus Women 2nd T20I Cricket Score: India women secured a dominant 9-wicket win in the first T20I. They outclassed the visitors in both batting and bowling departments. The hosts would like to put on a similar performance in this match as well and seal the series 2-0.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.