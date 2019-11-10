Live Updates

  • 10:07 PM IST

    Blow for Bangladesh, Mithun is outta here!

  • 10:06 PM IST

    OUT! Deepak Chahar grabs his third of the match, Mohammad Mithun departs for 27. Mithun’s struggles come to an end. He has consumed 29 balls for his 27 runs and his wicket might be a blessing a disguise for his side. A length ball outside off, MM comes down the track and looks to go inside out but finds KL Rahul at wide long-off, who does really well to run to his left and take the catch. Bangladesh 110/3 in 13 overs, need 65 to win vs India (174/5)

  • 10:00 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: SIX! Chahal is being taken to the cleaners here by super talented Naim. 15 from the over. Floated on middle and off, Naim comes down the track and lofts this one over the bowler’s head for a biggie. Bangladesh 106/2 in 12 overs, need 69 to win vs India (174/5)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    FOUR! It’s raining boundaries here in Nagpur. Naim drives this one through the cover region for a boundary. He is playing an outstanding nnings for Bangladesh here.

  • 9:56 PM IST

    First it was Iyer, not it’s Mohammad Naim’s turn to show his class in Nagpur!

  • 9:54 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: EDGED AND FOUR! Chance for a catch and a stumping too! It is a shortish ball on middle and leg, Naim looks to make room and cut. The ball goes off the inside edge beating Pant towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Bangladesh 91/2 in 11 overs vs India (174/5)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    FOUR! & FIFTY Mohammad Naim gets to his fifty in style. Floated outside off, Naim gets down on one knee and sweeps this one towards backward square leg for a boundary. Naim will be looking to be the herp. Bangladesh 87/2 in 10.5 overs vs India (174/5)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    Good fightback by the visitors!

  • 9:49 PM IST

    SIX! BOOM! What a strike from Mithun! Floated on off, Mithun just smashes this one down the ground over the long off fielder for a biggie. BAN 82/2 in 10.3 overs vs IND (174/5)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Out comes the paddle scoop! Outside off, Mithun goes down on one knee and lofts this one over short fine leg for a boundary. Bangladesh 73/2 in 9.5 overs, need 102 runs to win vs India (174/5)

After registering an emphatic victory in Rajkot to level the three-match rubber, India will aim for another commanding performance when they take on Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20I to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the young Indian brigade in Delhi and set their sights on a historic series win.

The visitors began well in the early part of the second T20I in Rajkot as they raced to 59/0 from seven overs after being put in to bat. However, they lost their way against the Indian spinners and ended up posting a below-par total. The hosts chased down the total with utmost ease riding on the master-class of Rohit Sharma as they went across the line with eight wickets in hand.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I – Bangladesh 110/4 in 13.1 overs vs India (174/5)

IND vs BAN Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam.