  • 7:14 PM IST

    Visitors pumped up in Nagpur!

  • 7:13 PM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Shikhar Dhawan. Great counter-attacking by Dhawan! Full ball on middle and off, Dhawan lofts this one over the mid on fielder and the ball races towards the fence. India 11/1 in 3.3 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Brilliant stuff from Shaiful Islam. First maiden over of the series. What a start by Bangladesh! IND 3/1 in 2 overs vs BAN

  • 7:11 PM IST

    OUT! Shafiul Islam removes Rohit Sharma for 2. CHOPPED ON! The Indian skipper departs and this is a huge blow for India. Length ball on middle and off, Rohit Sharma flicks this one towards the leg side. However, his bat comes down late and the ball goes off the inside edge onto the leg pole. India 3/1 in 1.3 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 7:06 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: Good start by Al-Amin. Just the 3 off the first over. This time it is full and outside off, Rohit superbly drives it towards cover where the fielder dives to his right and saves at least a run for his side. Single taken. IND 3/0 in 1 over vs BAN

  • 7:03 PM IST

  • 7:02 PM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Time for action for in Nagpur. India’s most experienced pair of batsmen – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan make their way to the middle. Can they once again get the hosts off to a flyer, we’ll find out soon! Rohit takes the strike. Al-Amin Hossain to start proceedings for Bangladesh. Here we go..

  • 6:58 PM IST

  • 6:50 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: India skipper Rohit Sharma says, “We would have bowled first as well. But, tt’s a great challenge for us to bat first, post a challenging total and see what the bowlers have got to defend. Teams batting first have managed to defend scores because of the slowness of the pitch here. Those records are not for taking. You have to be good on that particular day. It’s another day in the office, a long way to go. I’m enjoying my cricket. Every moment, I have cherished it. We have got one change. Manish comes in for Krunal“.

  • 6:45 PM IST
    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: India (Playing XI) – Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed.

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

Live Score India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Nagpur

Toss at 6:30 pm IST – Match begins at 7:00 PM IST

After registering an emphatic victory in Rajkot to level the three-match rubber, India will aim for another commanding performance when they take on Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20I to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the young Indian brigade in Delhi and set their sights on a historic series win.

The visitors began well in the early part of the second T20I in Rajkot as they raced to 59/0 from seven overs after being put in to bat. However, they lost their way against the Indian spinners and ended up posting a below-par total. The hosts chased down the total with utmost ease riding on the master-class of Rohit Sharma as they went across the line with eight wickets in hand.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I – Bangladesh opt to bowl vs India

IND vs BAN Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam.