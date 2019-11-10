Live Updates

    Sensational Chahar registers name in history books!

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: The innings started in one of the worst ways for Bangladesh as they lost Sarkar and Das on consecutive balls. However, after that it was the Mithun and Naim show as they stitched a 98-run stand. But as soon as Mithun departed, the landslide started. Rahim followed him on the very next delivery and after that, it was India all along. No batter except for Mithun and Naim reached even the double-digit mark. The only hope for Bangladesh was Mohammad Naim all along as he scored 81 off 48 but his solo effort was not enough.

    Talking about the Indian bowling, there was only one star, Deepak Chahar. His figures of 3.2-0-7-6 are the best T20I figures of all time. He was the game-changer for India as he just kept sending the Bangladesh batters back into the dugout. Chahar was very well supported by Shivam Dube who came back strongly after his first spell and took 3 wickets, including the main wicket of Mohammad Naim. Chahal and Sundar had bad days at the office but as long as the team wins, they won’t mind it.
    ‘Stuff of the legends’ by DEEPAK CHAHAR!

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates: Bowled! HAT-TRICK! Deepak Chahar’s dream spell guided India to a memorable win vs Bangladesh in Nagpur. He bowls a top-notch yorker and Aminul Islam finds himself rattled with this peach. The batsman tries to squeeze it out, but can’t do anything about it. Figures of 7/6 in a T20I – incredible stats. India (174/5) beat Bangladesh (144-all out) by 30 runs to win series 2-1 in Nagpur. Naim 81, Chahar 6/7, Dube 3/30

    OUT! CAUGHT! Deepak Chahar has taken a wicket and completed his 5-fer. He has become just the 4th Indian to do so in T20I cricket. Bangladesh 144/9 in 19.1 overs, need 31 more to win vs India

    FOUR! Woosshh! That has raced away! Full ball on off, Aminul makes room and slams this one over the cover region for a boundary. Bangladesh 142/8 in 18.3 overs vs India (174/5)

    India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Updates: OUT! Deepak Chahar removes Shafiul Islam for 4, he picks up his fourth wicket of the night. What a performance by him. Bangladesh are falling like nine pins in the chase. Can he claim a 5-fer? Chahar bowls a short one on middle and off, Shafiul gets his front leg out of the way and looks to go big. He hits it cleanly but not clean enough as the ball goes straight down the throat of KL Rahul who takes an easy catch. BAN 135/8 in 18 overs, need 40 more to win vs IND (174/5)

    What a comeback by the young all-rounder!

    BOWLED! 50th T20I wicket for Yuzvendra Chahal and India are cruising now. He floats this one on middle, Mahmudullah comes down the track and looks to smash it. However, the Bangladesh skipper completely misses the ball and the stumps behind are shattered. Bangladesh need 45 in 19 balls vs India.

HIGHLIGHTS India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Nagpur

After registering an emphatic victory in Rajkot to level the three-match rubber, India will aim for another commanding performance when they take on Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20I to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the young Indian brigade in Delhi and set their sights on a historic series win.

The visitors began well in the early part of the second T20I in Rajkot as they raced to 59/0 from seven overs after being put in to bat. However, they lost their way against the Indian spinners and ended up posting a below-par total. The hosts chased down the total with utmost ease riding on the master-class of Rohit Sharma as they went across the line with eight wickets in hand.

HIGHLIGHTS IND vs BAN 3rd T20I – India (174/5) beat Bangladesh (144-all out) by 30 Runs

IND vs BAN Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam.