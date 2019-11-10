Live Updates

  • 8:37 PM IST

    FOUR! This is brilliant batting from Manish Pandey – 13 from the over. Length ball around off, Manish picks the length early. He sees that the third man is up so he just guides it past him with an uppercut for a boundary. IND 157/5 in 18 overs vs BAN

  • 8:33 PM IST

    ‘Man with the Golden Arm’ for Bangladesh – Soumya Sarkar!

  • 8:33 PM IST

    FOUR! Hammered away, 150 up for the Men in Blue. Good length ball on off, Manish gets on his back foot and smashes his pull-through mid-wicket with power for a boundary. India 151/5 in 17.4 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 8:31 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: OUT! Soumya Sarkar removes Shreyas Iyer for 62. The well-set Iyer departs now. Full ball on off, Iyer looks to clear the long-off fence this time. However, he does not time it perfectly and the ball goes straight to Liton Das who takes a good catch diving forward. India 144/5 in 17 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 8:26 PM IST

    OUT! Soumya Sarkar removes Rishabh Pant for 6. TIMBER! Pant has been dismissed after another under-par performance from him. Good length ball on middle and leg, Pant looks to heave this one towards the leg side but misses the ball completely. It crashes into the middle stump and Rishabh Pant has to walk back. India 139/4 in 16.1 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 8:20 PM IST

    What a knock by Shreyas Iyer!

  • 8:17 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: FIFTY! Shreyas Iyer slams his maiden T20I half-century. It has come off just 27 balls. India look all set for a big total in the series decider. He gets to his half-ton by flicking this one towards square leg for one. India 129/3 in 15 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 8:16 PM IST

    SIX! Three in a row! This is the biggest of them all! On the pads this time, Iyer smashes this one over the mid-wicket fence. Afif under the pump. India 127/3 in 14.3 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 8:12 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: SIX! Shreyas looks in mood today, what a player he is. He welcomes Afif Hossain into the attack with a mighty six. First ball angled across from round the wicket and Iyer just launches it through the line over long-on. India 115/3 in 14.1 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 8:08 PM IST

    Big wicket for the tourists!

Live Score India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Nagpur

Toss at 6:30 pm IST – Match begins at 7:00 PM IST

After registering an emphatic victory in Rajkot to level the three-match rubber, India will aim for another commanding performance when they take on Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20I to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the young Indian brigade in Delhi and set their sights on a historic series win.

The visitors began well in the early part of the second T20I in Rajkot as they raced to 59/0 from seven overs after being put in to bat. However, they lost their way against the Indian spinners and ended up posting a below-par total. The hosts chased down the total with utmost ease riding on the master-class of Rohit Sharma as they went across the line with eight wickets in hand.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE IND vs BAN 3rd T20I – India 144/5 in 16.5 overs vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam.