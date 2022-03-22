LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score Women’s WC 22

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 22 of the ICC Women’s world cup 2022 between India Women and Bangladesh Women at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Also Read - IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Women vs Bangladesh Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Seddon Park in Hamilton at 6:30 AM IST Mar 22 Tue

An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women’s World Cup league match here on Tuesday. India’s problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia. Also Read - India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming Women's World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch IND-W vs BAN-W Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

India find themselves in a tricky spot as they have not gelled as a unit so far and it is something they would have to correct against Bangladesh, who have shown a lot of promise in their maiden ODI World Cup appearance. “The atmosphere remains positive. After a loss you do feel down but we are in good headspace ahead of the game tomorrow. We will play to win, net run rate remains secondary,” said all-rounder Sneh Rana, adding that they can’t afford to take Bangladesh lightly. Also Read - Indian Squad For Tri-Series For Blind Announced

Bangladesh have run most of their opponents close in the four games they have played so far and that includes a memorable win over Pakistan. Ahead of the India game, captain Nigar Sultana said the more they play at this level, the better they will become.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Lata Mondal

Live Updates

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Shafali has got the start she was after, now she needs to kick on and get a big one.

  • 7:06 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: Shafali is on the charge and that is good news for India. A total of 280 would be good on this track one feels. Shafali’s presence in the middle would be troubling Bangladesh. LIVE | Ind-W: 52/0 in 10 overs

  • 7:03 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: First bowling change after eight overs, Nahida Akter introduced in the attack. This is interesting she is in with Mandhana still there. Shafali has hit the first six of the match. LIVE | Ind-W: 39/0 in 9 overs

  • 6:53 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: Mandhana has had enough, she dances down the track and goes aerial. Third boundary for here. Told you, the gears had to shift. LIVE | Ind-W: 23/0 in 7 overs

  • 6:50 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: Smriti and Shafali has got off to a steady start. They would surely look to shift gears at some stage here. Good discipline shown by Bangladesh thus far. LIVE | Ind-W: 18/0 in 6 overs

  • 6:49 AM IST

    This is interesting. Third over for the spinner. Salma has kept Smriti quiet.

  • 6:44 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: The two Indian openers are getting their eye in. They are in no hurry. A big total is required. Shafali would like to get runs under her belt. LIVE | Ind-W: 16/0 in 4 overs

  • 6:37 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: Jahanara Alam is getting the ball to move and that could cause problems for the Indian openers. Shafali gets an outside edge for which she will pick up a single. Manshana hits the first boundary and it is a classical off-drive between point and backward point. LIVE | Ind-W: 11/0 in 2 overs

  • 6:31 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: Salma Khatun starts proceedings. This was expected that Bangladesh would start with spin against the Indian openers who like pace.

  • 6:27 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: The national anthems are being played out. Players look emotional and that is bound to happen given the stage they are in. We are ready for the start!