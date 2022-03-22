LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score Women’s WC 22

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 22 of the ICC Women's world cup 2022 between India Women and Bangladesh Women at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women's World Cup league match here on Tuesday. India's problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

India find themselves in a tricky spot as they have not gelled as a unit so far and it is something they would have to correct against Bangladesh, who have shown a lot of promise in their maiden ODI World Cup appearance. "The atmosphere remains positive. After a loss you do feel down but we are in good headspace ahead of the game tomorrow. We will play to win, net run rate remains secondary," said all-rounder Sneh Rana, adding that they can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly.

Bangladesh have run most of their opponents close in the four games they have played so far and that includes a memorable win over Pakistan. Ahead of the India game, captain Nigar Sultana said the more they play at this level, the better they will become.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Lata Mondal

Live Updates

  • 10:13 AM IST

    Bangladesh would need a good start to pose a threat to India. It will not be easy for them against a quality bowling unit like India. All in all, India have their noses in front at the halfway stage.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: A good finish has given India 229 for seven. Second consecutive fifty for Yastika helped. Now, it is over to the bowlers to defend 229. Bangladesh need 230 to win.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: Good contribution from the tail, especially Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana. They did it against Pakistan and they are again doing it now. 13 off the penultimate over. LIVE | Ind-W: 222/6 in 49 overs.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    This is not an easy wicket for batters to play their strokes. Every batter has found the going difficult.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: Pooja and Sneh Rana have done a good job in this tournament and in this match they would hope to repeat the same. LIVE | Ind-W: 200/6 in 47 overs

  • 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: Pooja and Sneh Rana are looking to get the boundaries but it is not easy due to some good death bowling from Bangladesh. The boundaries have dried up and that is a concern. LIVE | Ind-W: 188/6 in 46 overs

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Th bowlers have to do the job for India today. They have Poonam Rana, a wrist-spinner – that should help. In all probability, Jhulan would start proceedings with Pooja.

  • 9:24 AM IST

    After a timely fifty, Yastika departed and now India look in trouble as Sneh Rana joins Pooja Vastrakar. 220 is what India would like.

  • 9:09 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: India would eye 220. The wicket of Richa has pegged back India. One has to credit Bangladesh for fighting back everytime they looked in a spot of bother. LIVE | Ind-W: 169/5 in 41 overs

  • 9:03 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, Women’s WC: Just when things looked up for India, Bangladesh strike and they get the important wicket of Richa Ghosh. That dismissal brings the big-hitting Pooja Vastrakar in. LIVE | Ind-W: 163/5 in 39 overs