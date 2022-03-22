LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score Women’s WC 22

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 22 of the ICC Women's world cup 2022 between India Women and Bangladesh Women at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women's World Cup league match here on Tuesday. India's problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Lata Mondal