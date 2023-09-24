Home

IND-W Vs BAN-W Cricket LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: India Eye Final Spot

IND-W Vs BAN-W Cricket LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: India Eye Final Spot

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket LIVE Updates: India enjoy 13-3 head-to-head record against Bangladesh in T20Is.

India vs Bangladesh, women cricket Asian Games 2023 semifinal live

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket LIVE Updates: After a rain-marred quarterfinal against Malaysia, the Indian women’s cricket team take on giant-killers Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 semifinal in Hangzhou on Sunday. India’s match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain but the former prevailed owing to their higher seeding. In the other semifinal, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka. And if all goes well, an India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2023 final is on the cards.

